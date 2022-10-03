BLACKPINK‘s Jennie headed to Paris once again this season to show support for Virginie Viard and her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Chanel. The K-pop star, who wore a black tweed bustier to the fashion house’s show last season, showed up in a colorful number this time around. With her hair tied up, the musician arrived wearing a knit set featuring a one-shoulder mini-dress and an oversized cardigan, both covered in double-C and CAMBON branding. Jennie complete her outfit of the night with rosy cheeks and winged eyeliner, along with a statement earring. She kept her look balanced with knee-high boots in black.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO