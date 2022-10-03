ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Watch Beyoncé in Tiffany & Co.'s Latest "LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE" Campaign Film

Tiffany & Co. continues its partnership with Beyoncé, releasing a film for the jeweler’s recent “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign with the star. A celebration of individuality and joy, the clip — directed by Mark Romanek — features “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” off Queen Bey’s album Renaissance. The video takes inspiration from the Studio 54 era of New York City, featuring scenes influenced by ’70s club culture as Beyoncé is accompanied by a cast of 90 members performing choreography by Fatima Robinson.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive

Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s '90s Supermodel Statement Brows Are Only for the Brave

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has beauty enthusiasts intrigued with her latest Paris Fashion Week beauty looks. From her effortless, Parisian-chic hair down to her editorial makeup moments — her moments have been making headlines. After doing a fabulous job achieving the fake bleached brows trend, the actor has stunned us again with her ’90s tweezed thin eyebrows.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

TikTok’s Skin Cycling Method Is Beauty Editor Tested and Dermatologist Approved

If we’re being honest, we secretly know that the beauty side of TikTok is full of egregious skincare advice. This was my first thought when people were mixing their foundation with water to create a makeup smoothie for their faces. However, certain viral trends are genuinely helpful. Currently, on the better side of those tips and hacks enters “skin cycling.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hypebae

Here's What BLACKPINK Jennie Wore to Chanel's SS23 Show

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie headed to Paris once again this season to show support for Virginie Viard and her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Chanel. The K-pop star, who wore a black tweed bustier to the fashion house’s show last season, showed up in a colorful number this time around. With her hair tied up, the musician arrived wearing a knit set featuring a one-shoulder mini-dress and an oversized cardigan, both covered in double-C and CAMBON branding. Jennie complete her outfit of the night with rosy cheeks and winged eyeliner, along with a statement earring. She kept her look balanced with knee-high boots in black.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Elizabeth Olsen Admits Filming Vision's Death in 'Infinity War' Was Embarrassing for Her

Elizabeth Olsen opened up about filming 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, revealing she felt embarrassed filming the scene in which Vision (Paul Bettany) dies. During that scene, Olsen’s character, Wanda Maximoff AKA the Scarlet Witch, is forced to kill her lover. Olsen ended up improvising some parts of that pivotal moment, causing her to feel pressure, which resulted in embarrassment.
MOVIES
Hypebae

T LABEL's Paris Fashion Week Debut Was One to Watch

Emerging U.K. brand T LABEL showcased its first-ever fashion presentation at Paris Fashion Week. The collection paid tribute to the founder Taylor-Bea Gordon’s late father, who passed away when she was 16 years old. For the presentation itself, Gordon takes cues from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film, Rear Window, as its showcase sees 17 models appearing within the window frames of Hotel Bastille Speria.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

You Can Now Adopt a Baby Alien With GCDS' First NFT Release

Italian fashion label GCDS is moving into the world of Web3 with the launch of its first-ever NFT program. The brand, known for prioritizing culture-wear over streetwear, has just released its limited-edition Baby WIRDO NFTs that grant access to exclusive services and member benefits. The news comes after Giuliano Calza,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

See the Best Dressed Celebrities at Miu Miu's SS23 Show at PFW

For the last day of Paris Fashion Week, the fashion crowd headed to Auguste Perret’s Palais d’Iena for Miu Miu‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show, which featured FKA twigs, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and more on the catwalk. Aside from the runway, the presentation saw star-studded attendance from celebrities from all over the world.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Rosalía Fronts Acne Studios' FW22 Campaign

Acne Studios has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign starring the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. Key pieces from the runway collection are combined with Rosalía’s uncompromising style in a series of intimate still and moving photos by Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, who portrays the musical star as a historical muse.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

