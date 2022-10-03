Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Hypebae
Watch Beyoncé in Tiffany & Co.'s Latest "LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE" Campaign Film
Tiffany & Co. continues its partnership with Beyoncé, releasing a film for the jeweler’s recent “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign with the star. A celebration of individuality and joy, the clip — directed by Mark Romanek — features “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” off Queen Bey’s album Renaissance. The video takes inspiration from the Studio 54 era of New York City, featuring scenes influenced by ’70s club culture as Beyoncé is accompanied by a cast of 90 members performing choreography by Fatima Robinson.
Hypebae
This Is Why Kim Kardashian Thinks "Hot Girls" Fall for Pete Davidson
In a recent episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian explained the reason why she thinks “hot girls” fall for Pete Davidson, whom she split up with in August after nine months of dating. The footage, which was filmed back in February when the two were still...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Hypebae
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s '90s Supermodel Statement Brows Are Only for the Brave
Nicola Peltz-Beckham has beauty enthusiasts intrigued with her latest Paris Fashion Week beauty looks. From her effortless, Parisian-chic hair down to her editorial makeup moments — her moments have been making headlines. After doing a fabulous job achieving the fake bleached brows trend, the actor has stunned us again with her ’90s tweezed thin eyebrows.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith and More Celebrities Against Ye's Latest Tactics
Ever since Ye AKA Kanye West wore and promoted “White Lives Matter” T-Shirts at the YZY SZN 9 showcase and bullied stylist and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, Gigi Hadid and more are taking a stance against his actions. For starters,...
Hypebae
Here's How Jisoo of BLACKPINK Got Ready for the Dior SS23 Show
Alongside her bandmate Jennie, Jisoo of BLACKPINK was one of Paris Fashion Week‘s most anticipated guests as the K-pop star headed to the City of Light for Dior‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show. In a YouTube video, the South Korean musician took fans on a trip behind the scenes as...
Hypebae
TikTok’s Skin Cycling Method Is Beauty Editor Tested and Dermatologist Approved
If we’re being honest, we secretly know that the beauty side of TikTok is full of egregious skincare advice. This was my first thought when people were mixing their foundation with water to create a makeup smoothie for their faces. However, certain viral trends are genuinely helpful. Currently, on the better side of those tips and hacks enters “skin cycling.”
Hypebae
Here's What BLACKPINK Jennie Wore to Chanel's SS23 Show
BLACKPINK‘s Jennie headed to Paris once again this season to show support for Virginie Viard and her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Chanel. The K-pop star, who wore a black tweed bustier to the fashion house’s show last season, showed up in a colorful number this time around. With her hair tied up, the musician arrived wearing a knit set featuring a one-shoulder mini-dress and an oversized cardigan, both covered in double-C and CAMBON branding. Jennie complete her outfit of the night with rosy cheeks and winged eyeliner, along with a statement earring. She kept her look balanced with knee-high boots in black.
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion's "Kool-Aid" Red Hair Is on Brand for the Texas Hottie
One thing one must know about Megan Thee Stallion is that she knows how to work a new hair color or wig install. The musician’s latest vibrant “Kool-Aid” red color brings out those decadent fall vibes. The texas hottie took to her Instagram to show off her...
Hypebae
Elizabeth Olsen Admits Filming Vision's Death in 'Infinity War' Was Embarrassing for Her
Elizabeth Olsen opened up about filming 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, revealing she felt embarrassed filming the scene in which Vision (Paul Bettany) dies. During that scene, Olsen’s character, Wanda Maximoff AKA the Scarlet Witch, is forced to kill her lover. Olsen ended up improvising some parts of that pivotal moment, causing her to feel pressure, which resulted in embarrassment.
Jon Stewart apologizes for decades-old trans jokes on his 'AppleTV+' show
Comedian John Stewart opened the second season of his AppleTV talk show apologizing for transphobic jokes he made during his stint on "The Daily Show."
Hypebae
Gabrielle Union’s Hybrid Spring Twists Serve as Major Protective Style Inspo for the Fall
We’re sure there’s a general consensus on the table that Gabrielle Union consistently serves. Be it fashion or beauty, Union is never one to disappoint or fall through on the hair and makeup inspiration and her recent update of hybrid Spring Twists speaks to just that. Union took...
Hypebae
T LABEL's Paris Fashion Week Debut Was One to Watch
Emerging U.K. brand T LABEL showcased its first-ever fashion presentation at Paris Fashion Week. The collection paid tribute to the founder Taylor-Bea Gordon’s late father, who passed away when she was 16 years old. For the presentation itself, Gordon takes cues from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film, Rear Window, as its showcase sees 17 models appearing within the window frames of Hotel Bastille Speria.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Admits 'Midnights' Track "Lavender Haze" Is About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Over the last few weeks, Taylor Swift has been unveiling the names of songs featured on her upcoming album Midnights, in all different orders. Last night, the singer-slash-songwriter shared track 1, which is “Lavender Haze,” adding that it was inspired by her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. She...
Hypebae
You Can Now Adopt a Baby Alien With GCDS' First NFT Release
Italian fashion label GCDS is moving into the world of Web3 with the launch of its first-ever NFT program. The brand, known for prioritizing culture-wear over streetwear, has just released its limited-edition Baby WIRDO NFTs that grant access to exclusive services and member benefits. The news comes after Giuliano Calza,...
Hypebae
Veneda Carter is Stepping into a New Creative Era and Plans To Make It Bolder Than Ever
Veneda Carter’s recent collaboration with Timberland sent waves across the fashion scene when it premiered earlier this month. Infusing a ‘90s aesthetic with the brand’s classic 6-inch boot, the Danish creative designed two new silhouettes that encapsulate her striking style whilst speaking to the fashion-conscious wearer. Best...
Hypebae
See the Best Dressed Celebrities at Miu Miu's SS23 Show at PFW
For the last day of Paris Fashion Week, the fashion crowd headed to Auguste Perret’s Palais d’Iena for Miu Miu‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show, which featured FKA twigs, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and more on the catwalk. Aside from the runway, the presentation saw star-studded attendance from celebrities from all over the world.
Hypebae
Rosalía Fronts Acne Studios' FW22 Campaign
Acne Studios has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign starring the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. Key pieces from the runway collection are combined with Rosalía’s uncompromising style in a series of intimate still and moving photos by Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, who portrays the musical star as a historical muse.
