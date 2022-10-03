Comfort dogs visit Peabody school after young girls hit by car

Driver who allegedly hit 2 girls in Peabody arrested for driving with suspended license 02:26

PEABODY - Five comfort dogs visited a Peabody elementary school on Monday, just days after two young girls were hit by a car and seriously injured while crossing the street.

Eight-year-old Tess and 5-year-old Piper were crossing Lynn Street with their mother Friday afternoon when all three were hit by the car. Piper was released from the hospital later in the day, but Tess suffered a broken leg and stayed longer for observation.

Peabody police said in social media posts that police departments from Gloucester, Wakefield, Salem and Hudson came together to bring the dogs to South school.

"These 5 officers and their comfort dogs spent time at the school with students in every classroom," police said.

The girls' grandmother told WBZ-TV over the weekend they are doing well "because they are strong little girls."

The driver of the car, Ovidia Lopez-Esteban of Lynn, faced charges in court Monday.