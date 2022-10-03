Wichita man arrested for murder

Wichita police have arrested a 38-year-old man on one count of first-degree murder, stemming from a stabbing that killed 25-year-old Trebeon Golston of Wichita.

At about 1:45 a.m. today, officers were called an area near 1st Street & Washington in Old Town for a stabbing call. Officers located Golston unconscious and not breathing with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Officers began life-saving measures.

EMS transported Golston to a hospital with critical injuries, and he later died.

During the investigation, officers learned about a fight in front of an establishment between Golston and the suspect, resulting in Golston being stabbed.

Detectives say this was not a random incident; the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.