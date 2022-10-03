ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

holycitysinner.com

Charleston Wine + Food Launches 2023 Schedule on New App

The Charleston Wine + Food Festival (CHSWF) today announced the 2023 programming via the festival’s app, giving guests and visitors the chance to preview the festivities ahead of the October 20th, 2022 on-sale date. When guests arrive at the 17th installment of the CHSWF, from March 1st to 5th, 2023, they’ll find plenty of ways to enjoy the region’s cuisine and culture through signature events, dinners, hands-on classes, excursions, and a reimagined Culinary Village.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Ladson, SC
Government
City
Ladson, SC
holycitysinner.com

Seventh Annual Pat Conroy Literary Festival Scheduled For October 28th to 30th

The Pat Conroy Literary Festival began as Pat Conroy’s 70th birthday celebration in October 2015 and now continues as an annual signature event of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center. This year’s Conroy Festival will be held on October 28th through 30th as a series of free and ticketed events in Beaufort and Bluffton featuring author discussions, writers workshops, a storytelling and musical performance, and a screening of the film Conrack in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pat Conroy’s 1972 teaching memoir The Water Is Wide.
BEAUFORT, SC
holycitysinner.com

HALOS Oyster Roast Scheduled for November 13th

HALOS, the local nonprofit that promotes safe and nurturing homes for children in kinship care, will host their fundraising Oyster Roast on Sunday, November 13th, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Harborside East in Mount Pleasant. Attendees can enjoy amazing views of the Charleston Harbor, live music, plenty of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Annual MOJA Arts Festival Continues Through October 9th

The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, continues this week with a variety of free and ticketed performances, art displays and educational outreach. The festival highlights the many African-American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures. MOJA’s wide range of events include visual arts,...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

North Charleston Harvest Festival Set for October 22

The City of North Charleston will host their 9th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22nd, from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be held on East Montague Avenue near Park Circle. The Harvest Festival will include live music, an artist market, costume contests, trick-or-treating on the street,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Lauren Jenkins & Lauren Hall Embrace Independence in Country Music

Both Looking Forward to Showcasing Their Music at Rucker’s Riverfront Revival. With eight acts each day on two stages, featured big names include Jimmie Allen, Maggie Rose and Darius in Saturday’s lineup, while Radney Foster, Trampled by Turtles, and Brothers Osborne are set to take the stage on Sunday. Born and raised right here in Charleston, Rucker understands how hard it is for newer artists to get noticed, which is one of the main reasons he’s unveiling Riverfront Revival in his hometown.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

“Know Us” Holding Second Annual Immersive Weekend Experience in Charleston

This weekend, Friday, October 7th to Sunday, October 9th, “Know Us” invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy an immersive experience through Charleston’s interwoven history, culture, traditions, and community. From dinner on a third-generation, Black-owned Farm with Netflix-Featured Gullah Chef and historian BJ Dennis, to immersive opportunities to engage with Charleston’s Black and Brown communities, the organization invites you to get to know Charleston— “deeply, authentically, and intentionally.”
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Friends of the Library will Host their Fall Book Sale This Month

The Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL) will this month host their Fall Book Sale at Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) newly-remodeled Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews Library Branch. Attendees can browse through hundreds of gently used Children’s, YA, Non-Fiction, Fiction, Cookbooks, and more for great prices. The event’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
News Break
Politics
holycitysinner.com

“Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon Open to the Public for Investors

“Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon, which was created by in Charleston by musician Tyler Boone, has opened to the. public for investors. The first round closes on Tuesday, October 18th. “Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon has turned into one of the most awarded bourbon brands in just under four years of business....
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner

Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road. Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m. “NCFD […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC

Both the largest and oldest city in South Carolina, Charleston has a remarkable history for visitors to delve into. Founded in 1670 at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, it has lots of charming cobbled streets and centuries-old landmarks for you to check out. Conjuring up romantic images...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Sarah Shad Johnson Announces Bid for Charleston County School Board

Sarah Shad Johnson, a former chair of the Moultrie District 2 Constituent Board, today announced that she is running for the District 2 seat on the Charleston County School Board. The newly-created, single-member district includes Awendaw, McClellanville, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and parts of Mt. Pleasant from Park West and Carolina Park across to the Old Village. The nonpartisan race will be on the November 8th ballot, and everyone in District Two can vote.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

