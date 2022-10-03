Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Iowan
New No. 1: Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens takes over top spot
Drew Stevens didn’t always want to be a college football player. Stevens, Iowa’s true freshman kicker out of North Augusta, South Carolina, was a switch kicker in soccer at North Augusta High School, and his goal was to set the all-time assists record for the school before he graduated.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois drops hype video for much-anticipated primetime battle with Iowa
Illinois is off to one of its best starts in recent history. Now, the Illini put their 4-1 record to the test with a Week 6 visit from Iowa. Though Iowa has won 8 straight in the series – including a 33-23 game in 2021 – Illinois looks to have a bit of momentum rolling into the weekend. The winner of Saturday’s game will also maintain pace in a wide-open B1G West race.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranks Nebraska, Wisconsin among top head coaching vacancies
Nebraska and Wisconsin are now looking for a new head coach. They were ranked by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg as two of the top head coaching vacancies in the country. Rittenberg shortened his list down to the five best open head coaching jobs at the moment. Colorado came in fifth, Georgia Tech was in fourth, and Arizona State was in third. Nebraska was number two, while Wisconsin was ranked as the best.
10 takeaways from Iowa basketball media day ahead of the 2022-23 season
On Wednesday, the Iowa men's basketball program hosted its annual media day. HawkeyeInsider.com's Sean Bock and David Eickholt were on-hand for the day and provide 10 takeaways after talking to Fran McCaffery and Iowa players throughout the event. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
offtackleempire.com
Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5
Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern reveals return of Gothic uniform combination in Week 6
Northwestern has released it uniform combination for the Week 6 home matchup against Wisconsin. The Wildcats will wear its dark colors with the gothic font on the jerseys. Week 6 will be the first and only October home game of the season, making it a likely scenario for Halloween to be included in the team’s festivities.
saturdaytradition.com
Offensive, defensive leaders at Wisconsin speak on player reactions to Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin players were given an opportunity to talk about how they felt after Paul Chryst was fired. Keannu Benton, John Torchio, and Braelon Allen were some of the players who spoke on it. Benton and Torchio are seen as leaders of the defensive side of the ball. Benton plays on...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt gives cautious warning to Wisconsin: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Joel Klatt took time during his recent podcast episode to tackle the situation at Wisconsin and the removal of head coach Paul Chryst. While there is a case to be made for making a move, Klatt gave a warning for the Badgers as they move ahead. “Be careful what you...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball commit Ava Jones unlikely to play again after serious leg injuries
Iowa women’s basketball commit Ava Jones is unlikely to play basketball again after sustaining serious leg injuries when she and her family were hit by a car in July. The Cedar Rapids Gazette first reported the news. Jones and her family were walking on a sidewalk in Louisville on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg breaks down likely candidates for Wisconsin vacancy
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently broke down the sudden head coaching vacancy in Madison during a segment for College Football Live. Asked about why the program is making a decision now on Paul Chryst, Rittenberg pointed to the team’s downward slide since making an appearance in the 2019 B1G Championship. The Badgers have also been losing games that the program is not accustomed to losing, including the home loss to Washington State this season.
KCRG.com
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes all it takes is patience. For someone like Ahron Ulis, this year he has the chance to be a leader. “Coming into that new role, I just have to be more involved with the team,” Ulis said. “Calling plays here and there, where there’s like a late game situation. Just being there and being the voice of the team.”
KCRG.com
Brian Ferentz is “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life in 2001
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I can call him ‘Bret’ now, but at the time he was Coach Bielema.”. In 2001, Bret Bielema was an assistant coach with the Hawkeyes, a young Brian Ferentz was starting his first fall camp, and it was not going well. “I...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball’s Josh Dix recovered from leg injury, full participant in practice
Just over eight months ago, Josh Dix’s basketball future was in question. On Jan. 21, with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter between Dix’s Lincoln High School and Le Mars, the three-star Iowa recruit landed awkwardly and went down. Dix had a broken tibia and...
bleedingheartland.com
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard shared the advice he gave Jim Leonhard on being interim HC
Greg Gard revealed in a recent interview that he spoke to Jim Leonhard about his new role as interim head coach. Evan Flood of 247Sports put his quote on Twitter. As Wisconsin fans now know, Leonhard will be the head coach for the remainder of the season while a coaching search is going to take place at Wisconsin. Paul Chryst was let go by the team on Sunday.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
Comments / 0