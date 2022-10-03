ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

New No. 1: Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens takes over top spot

Drew Stevens didn’t always want to be a college football player. Stevens, Iowa’s true freshman kicker out of North Augusta, South Carolina, was a switch kicker in soccer at North Augusta High School, and his goal was to set the all-time assists record for the school before he graduated.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois drops hype video for much-anticipated primetime battle with Iowa

Illinois is off to one of its best starts in recent history. Now, the Illini put their 4-1 record to the test with a Week 6 visit from Iowa. Though Iowa has won 8 straight in the series – including a 33-23 game in 2021 – Illinois looks to have a bit of momentum rolling into the weekend. The winner of Saturday’s game will also maintain pace in a wide-open B1G West race.
NORMAL, IL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranks Nebraska, Wisconsin among top head coaching vacancies

Nebraska and Wisconsin are now looking for a new head coach. They were ranked by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg as two of the top head coaching vacancies in the country. Rittenberg shortened his list down to the five best open head coaching jobs at the moment. Colorado came in fifth, Georgia Tech was in fourth, and Arizona State was in third. Nebraska was number two, while Wisconsin was ranked as the best.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Local
Iowa College Sports
Madison, WI
College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
State
Nebraska State
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
offtackleempire.com

Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5

Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern reveals return of Gothic uniform combination in Week 6

Northwestern has released it uniform combination for the Week 6 home matchup against Wisconsin. The Wildcats will wear its dark colors with the gothic font on the jerseys. Week 6 will be the first and only October home game of the season, making it a likely scenario for Halloween to be included in the team’s festivities.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
Athlon Sports

Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
MADISON, WI
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community

A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#American Football#College Football#Dl#Jwerner247#Badgers#Btn
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg breaks down likely candidates for Wisconsin vacancy

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently broke down the sudden head coaching vacancy in Madison during a segment for College Football Live. Asked about why the program is making a decision now on Paul Chryst, Rittenberg pointed to the team’s downward slide since making an appearance in the 2019 B1G Championship. The Badgers have also been losing games that the program is not accustomed to losing, including the home loss to Washington State this season.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tattoo
bleedingheartland.com

When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard shared the advice he gave Jim Leonhard on being interim HC

Greg Gard revealed in a recent interview that he spoke to Jim Leonhard about his new role as interim head coach. Evan Flood of 247Sports put his quote on Twitter. As Wisconsin fans now know, Leonhard will be the head coach for the remainder of the season while a coaching search is going to take place at Wisconsin. Paul Chryst was let go by the team on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
98.1 KHAK

Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids

A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy