Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed on Antoine Drive in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Thursday evening. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive, around 7 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead on the...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Tiki Island, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

2 men found shot in car in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering after a shooting this morning in northwest Houston. Police tell us when they arrived at a townhome on the 7800 block of Greenlawn Drive near Arncliffe Drive, they found a vehicle with a driver and a passenger suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe both victims are in their 20’s or 30’s.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 men found shot on Green Lawn Drive in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to determine where a shooting occurred that left two men hospitalized. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a driver and a passenger pulled up to a complex in the 7800 block of Green Lawn Drive. They each had two gunshot wounds and were...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Store clerk death: Houston police searching for 2 suspects

HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance video and photos of two suspects in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk. A shirtless man seen in the surveillance video is the suspected shooter. The victim was shot and killed on September 27 after closing up the store on Weston...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man, woman shot in car on Park Drive in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - Two people were shot when someone opened fire on their vehicle in southeast Houston. The shooting occurred just before midnight on Park Street near Dumble Street. Police say the man and woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired several shots at the car. Authorities say at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the next city's gun buyback event. The second gun buyback event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the METRO Park & Ride at 11050 Harwin Drive. The event is one tool of the city's One Safe Houston initiative to reduce violent crime.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston

The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston. Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer. No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
HOUSTON, TX

