Click2Houston.com
Sketch photo, surveillance video released of suspect involved in fatal shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released a sketch photo and surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in hopes someone will recognize the man. On March 4, two Spring Branch Police Department officers were patrolling an area in west Houston when they heard several gunshots shortly after 7 p.m.
HPD investigating deadly shooting in northwest Houston
Officers say one man was chasing another man with a rifle, and now one of them is dead.Police didn't immediately say who the victim was.
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed on Antoine Drive in Northwest Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Thursday evening. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive, around 7 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead on the...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument outside a food truck, according to Houston police. Ernest Christopher Nathan, 43, is charged with murder and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. According to police, on Sept. 25...
cw39.com
2 men found shot in car in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering after a shooting this morning in northwest Houston. Police tell us when they arrived at a townhome on the 7800 block of Greenlawn Drive near Arncliffe Drive, they found a vehicle with a driver and a passenger suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe both victims are in their 20’s or 30’s.
fox26houston.com
Jaylon Boston, 19, charged for Houston shooting of Yogesh Sharma at store on Weston St
HOUSTON - Houston police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store employee. Jaylon Boston, 19, is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 27. Police say Yogesh Sharma, 37, was getting into his vehicle after closing...
fox26houston.com
Woman’s coworker allegedly shot man to death at her Houston apartment on Overbrook Ln
HOUSTON - A woman’s coworker is accused of shooting a man to death at the woman's apartment in west Houston. The shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 12400 block of Overbrook Lane. Police described the man who was shot to death as the woman’s boyfriend but said...
fox26houston.com
2 killed in shooting at Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Blvd in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Two men were shot to death inside of a restaurant in southwest Houston on Wednesday night. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. at the Tai Loi Restaurant at 12320 Bellaire Blvd. According to HPD, witnesses reported that the two men were sitting in a booth...
fox26houston.com
2 men found shot on Green Lawn Drive in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to determine where a shooting occurred that left two men hospitalized. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a driver and a passenger pulled up to a complex in the 7800 block of Green Lawn Drive. They each had two gunshot wounds and were...
fox26houston.com
Store clerk death: Houston police searching for 2 suspects
HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance video and photos of two suspects in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk. A shirtless man seen in the surveillance video is the suspected shooter. The victim was shot and killed on September 27 after closing up the store on Weston...
fox26houston.com
Man, woman shot in car on Park Drive in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Two people were shot when someone opened fire on their vehicle in southeast Houston. The shooting occurred just before midnight on Park Street near Dumble Street. Police say the man and woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired several shots at the car. Authorities say at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver in hit-and-run that killed HCSO sergeant accused of violating her bond
HOUSTON – The suspected drunken driver accused of fatally striking a sergeant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office violated conditions of her bond after traces of alcohol were reported in her system, court documents and sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed Thursday to KPRC2. Lavillia Spry,...
Victim flown to hospital after shooting that may be road rage related, Harris Co. sheriff says
SkyEye captured multiple constable and sheriff's office cruisers, as well as an SUV with its doors open Wednesday evening.
fox26houston.com
Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the next city's gun buyback event. The second gun buyback event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the METRO Park & Ride at 11050 Harwin Drive. The event is one tool of the city's One Safe Houston initiative to reduce violent crime.
Explosive material causes explosion, large fire at SW Houston scrap yard
HOUSTON — A huge plume of smoke could be seen Thursday coming from an area near Highway 288 and the South Loop. The Houston Fire Department said it received reports of multiple cars on fire at 2820 Holmes Road, which appears to be a recycling company. Hazmat and arson...
fox26houston.com
Juan Delacruz Trial: Opening statements begin for Baytown PD officer shooting, killing Pamela Turner
BAYTOWN, Texas - Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz, who shot and killed a woman outside her apartment in May 2019. Delacruz is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant with a deadly weapon. Investigators say Pamela Turner, a Black woman, was...
Teen suspect deemed a 'terror' to be tried as adult in fatal shooting in NE Harris Co., judge rules
The 16-year-old, whose identity has not been released, is said to have terrorized the neighborhood he lived in before killing 20-year-old Francisco Orozco in 2021, records state.
fox26houston.com
Jury seated in retrial for Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong, Jr., accused of killing Bellaire parents as a teen
HOUSTON - Opening arguments in the retrial for Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong, Jr., who is accused of killing his parents inside their Bellaire home back in 2016, will begin on Tuesday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. That's after a jury was seated on Thursday afternoon. A...
Click2Houston.com
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
Click2Houston.com
HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston
The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston. Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer. No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
