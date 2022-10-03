ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Success, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence

Police are investigating after a woman was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence overnight. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers located the...
BELLMORE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Success, NY
longisland.com

Police Respond to Multiple 911 Calls and Find a Woman Stabbed to Death

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Homicide that occurred at 11:40pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in N. Bellmore. According to Detectives, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a Domestic Incident that occurred at residence on S. Bismark Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers located the body of a 42-year-old female that was the victim of a stabbing.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Six Cars Had Windows Smashed on Shore Road

Six cars had their windows smashed and cars looted on Shore Road between 71st Street and 73rd Streets. All were parked by the park (not by the apartments), so try to avoid that area Bay Ridge. A few residents spoke about because they feel terrible for their neighbors whose cars...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Accident#The Homicide Squad#Jeep
longisland.com

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
OYSTER BAY, NY
CBS New York

Gas station employee shot on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
WYANDANCH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HuntingtonNow

East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit

An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
longisland.com

Freeport Man Displays Pistol, Shoots Victim in Leg During Altercation, Police Say

The First Squad reports on the Arrest of a Freeport man for an Assault that occurred on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 3:30 AM in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, defendant Raul Flores, 24, of 124 E Milton Avenue was visiting a residence located on Madison Avenue where he got into a verbal altercation with a 30-year-old male victim.
FREEPORT, NY
CBS New York

L.I. couple tagged for $8,400 in speeding tickets after license plate stolen

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- A couple who lives and works on Long Island has received more than 100 tickets for violations in New York City. But they say they're not the ones racking up the fines. Another day brings another slew of tickets to the Dix Hills home of Joseph and Michele Maldari. The couple shared documented proof with city agencies that their license plate was stolen, but they're still being harassed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday. "The violations continue to come in. About 10 a day," said Michele Maldari. "It says here that this is now going to a collection agency. They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy