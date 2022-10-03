Read full article on original website
2 pedestrians seriously injured in LI hit-and-run
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians Wednesday night on Long Island.
Glen Cove Crossing Guard Hit By SUV Critically Injured, Police Say
A Long Island crossing guard is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while at work. The incident took place in Glen Cove around 9 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 on Dosoris Lane. According to Lt. John Nagle, of the Glen Cove Police, crossing guard Carlos Vasquez, age 58,...
Woman Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence
Police are investigating after a woman was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence overnight. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers located the...
Man Struck, Seriously Injured By Car At Dix Hills Intersection
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened in Dix Hills at the intersection of Deer Park Road and Old Country Road at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Victim of fatal shooting at Deer Park auto body shop identified
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park Monday night.
Police Respond to Multiple 911 Calls and Find a Woman Stabbed to Death
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Homicide that occurred at 11:40pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in N. Bellmore. According to Detectives, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a Domestic Incident that occurred at residence on S. Bismark Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers located the body of a 42-year-old female that was the victim of a stabbing.
BREAKING NEWS: Ten people are hurt including a child, after NYPD patrol car crashes through intersection in NYC
At least 10 people have been injured - three of them seriously - after a NYPD cruiser plowed into a group of pedestrians at a Bronx intersection. The victims were struck at Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue in the Bronx around 3pm Thursday afternoon. Three are reported to have suffered serious injuries.
Six Cars Had Windows Smashed on Shore Road
Six cars had their windows smashed and cars looted on Shore Road between 71st Street and 73rd Streets. All were parked by the park (not by the apartments), so try to avoid that area Bay Ridge. A few residents spoke about because they feel terrible for their neighbors whose cars...
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
Gas station employee shot on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Midtown
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday morning, police said. The victim was hit just after 11:30 a.m. at W. 44th Street and Eighth Avenue, the FDNY said.
'Devastated and in pieces.' Family mourns 12-year-old fatally struck in West Hempstead
A 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car while crossing a street in West Hempstead on Sunday, police say.
Car flips over on Rumsey Road in Yonkers
A viewer told News 12 that the driver was trying to get on the Sawmill Parkway or the Cross-Country Parkway by Exit 1. The vehicle slipped off the parkway and overturned.
East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit
An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
Freeport Man Displays Pistol, Shoots Victim in Leg During Altercation, Police Say
The First Squad reports on the Arrest of a Freeport man for an Assault that occurred on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 3:30 AM in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, defendant Raul Flores, 24, of 124 E Milton Avenue was visiting a residence located on Madison Avenue where he got into a verbal altercation with a 30-year-old male victim.
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say.
L.I. couple tagged for $8,400 in speeding tickets after license plate stolen
DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- A couple who lives and works on Long Island has received more than 100 tickets for violations in New York City. But they say they're not the ones racking up the fines. Another day brings another slew of tickets to the Dix Hills home of Joseph and Michele Maldari. The couple shared documented proof with city agencies that their license plate was stolen, but they're still being harassed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday. "The violations continue to come in. About 10 a day," said Michele Maldari. "It says here that this is now going to a collection agency. They...
Untimely Death of Retired Nassau County Police Department, Four Star Chief of Department, Steven E. Skrynecki
It is with sorrow and deep regret that County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick J. Ryder announce the untimely death of retired Nassau County Police Department, Four Star Chief of Department, Steven E. Skrynecki. Chief Skrynecki began his 43-year law enforcement career with the Nassau County...
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
