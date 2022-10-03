Read full article on original website
Festival bee-falls the Arb
The Arboretum Fall Festival is a celebration held at the Arboretum on the Gustavus Adolphus College grounds yearly. This year it is taking place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This Saturday is also falling on Family Weekend, allowing the family members of Gusties to explore the Arb and take part in the festivities.
Women’s tennis shines at ITA Regional
The Gustavus women’s tennis team hosted the 2022 ITA Division III Midwest Regional Championship this past weekend. Many Gusties made deep runs in their respective quarters, showing promise for the season soon to come. With multiple players making it to the round of 16 in the singles draw and three partnerships making the quarterfinals of the doubles draw, the team overall met the standard that the highly successful program has set for itself.
Senior spotlight: Last one, fast one
Andrew Becker is a name that many people associate with the sports community, particularly the swimming community. The MIAC community has come to associate this name with Gustavus swimming and diving. During his tenure at Gustavus the Junior sprint standout has amassed a mountain of accomplishments, being an All-American, Conference Champion, and school record holder.
