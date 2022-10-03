The Gustavus women’s tennis team hosted the 2022 ITA Division III Midwest Regional Championship this past weekend. Many Gusties made deep runs in their respective quarters, showing promise for the season soon to come. With multiple players making it to the round of 16 in the singles draw and three partnerships making the quarterfinals of the doubles draw, the team overall met the standard that the highly successful program has set for itself.

