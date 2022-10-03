Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
TechRadar
Meet Matter 1.0: Why Google, Apple, and Samsung are holding hands in the smart home
I have a home security system and an outdoor security camera, but they don’t talk to each other, nor do they support the same platforms, either Google Home or Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit, or whatever. And I bet that conundrum sounds familiar to you. Because let’s face it, today’s smart gadgets kinda suck. There, I said it.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now
If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch SE is down to only $249 at Amazon today
The Apple Watch SE is seeing a massive discount at Amazon today, one that brings its price all the way down to just $249, making for one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen. This is a savings of $80 for a piece of tech that rarely sees any discounts. This $80 price drop from its regular price of $329 makes the Apple Watch SE a deal worth grabbing, and one of the best smartwatch deals you’ll find right now. Free shipping is included with your purchase.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Although Samsung's extensive fall Discover sales event is technically not over yet, by far the greatest deal on the company's best tablet right now comes from Best Buy rather than the manufacturer's official US website. This is only available today (Sunday, September 18), improving on the already substantial discounts offered...
daystech.org
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today
There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
TechRadar
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
The best iPhone deals: Get the iPhone at a discount (October 2022)
IPhone deals are coming thick and fast. Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series, bringing with it a number of awesome new features. And, with the launch of a new series iPhones comes a ton of great new iPhone deals. Not only are the new iPhone 14 devices available at...
Digital Trends
This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount
If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You overwhelmingly miss the Google Nexus series
The last Nexus launched in 2015, but time hasn't dampened your enthusiasm. Google’s Pixel phones have been around since 2016, but these devices were preceded by the Nexus line of smartphones. The Nexus phones were designed by other OEMs but essentially built to Google’s specifications and offered a pure take on Android.
Android Authority
VPN by Google One for Pixel 7 - what is it, how it works, and when is it coming
Free VPN access for your Pixel 7 phones. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have just been announced. However, the smartphones will be getting a cool new feature sometime in the near future. It’s called VPN by Google One, and it may be one of the best additions for people concerned about online security.
Motley Fool
Why You Should Never Buy the Latest iPhone
Apple introduced the brand-new iPhone 14 -- and while it has some unique features, it will cost you. For some, hurrying to buy the latest iPhone may not make sense. Wait for a price drop, and wait to see if the 14 is as good as it seems. If you...
Android Authority
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 7: What's the difference and should you upgrade?
Here's how Google's latest Pixel phone compares to its predecessor. The Pixel 6 was one of the best phones of 2021. It offered tremendous value, sporting a great camera system, long battery life, a clean software experience, and a unique design for a starting price of just $599. However, the...
Android Authority
Google shares over a dozen new wallpapers just in time for the Pixel 7
Google has shared some new wallpapers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. You can download these and more Pixel wallpapers by clicking the links below. The Pixel 7 series is just hours away from launch, and Google has released some very colorful and vibrant wallpapers to store for when the phones are in your hands. The company is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and has commissioned new wallpapers from artist COVL.
Android Authority
Google Home expands to all Wear OS 3 smartwatches
Google Home has been made compatible with Wear OS 3 and later. The Google Home app won’t be exclusive to the Pixel Watch. Any smartwatch with Wear OS 3 or later will be able to install the app. Some features are yet to be supported. It was expected that...
Phone Arena
Google Pixel Watch: The anti-Apple Watch I've been waiting for? A new default for Android users?
Welcome to Techtober! Coming up – big daddy Google with its Pixel 7 event, starting October 6 at 10am ET. Although the Pixel 7 smartphone series will steal the show, we're also getting something else exciting – Google's first smartwatch – the aptly named Google Pixel Watch!
Android Authority
Data shows which Pixel phone consumers prefer buying and it's no surprise
New Pixel sales data suggests Google is still a very tiny fish in the smartphone pond. New data from IDC shows that Pixel phones have yet to cross the 10 million mark in one generation. A graph shared by the analytics firm suggests that Google has sold less than 5...
Android Authority
The Pixel Watch companion app has gone live on the Play Store
Google has rolled out the Pixel Watch app on the Play Store. The companion app for Google’s Pixel Watch has gone live on the Play Store. The screenshots show a variety of configuration options like watch faces, tiles, and color choices. The app requires that you be on a...
