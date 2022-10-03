ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now

If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
The Apple Watch SE is down to only $249 at Amazon today

The Apple Watch SE is seeing a massive discount at Amazon today, one that brings its price all the way down to just $249, making for one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen. This is a savings of $80 for a piece of tech that rarely sees any discounts. This $80 price drop from its regular price of $329 makes the Apple Watch SE a deal worth grabbing, and one of the best smartwatch deals you’ll find right now. Free shipping is included with your purchase.
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today

There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
The Best Sale Finds at Target’s Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home Essentials

Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
We asked, you told us: You overwhelmingly miss the Google Nexus series

The last Nexus launched in 2015, but time hasn't dampened your enthusiasm. Google’s Pixel phones have been around since 2016, but these devices were preceded by the Nexus line of smartphones. The Nexus phones were designed by other OEMs but essentially built to Google’s specifications and offered a pure take on Android.
Why You Should Never Buy the Latest iPhone

Apple introduced the brand-new iPhone 14 -- and while it has some unique features, it will cost you. For some, hurrying to buy the latest iPhone may not make sense. Wait for a price drop, and wait to see if the 14 is as good as it seems. If you...
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 7: What's the difference and should you upgrade?

Here's how Google's latest Pixel phone compares to its predecessor. The Pixel 6 was one of the best phones of 2021. It offered tremendous value, sporting a great camera system, long battery life, a clean software experience, and a unique design for a starting price of just $599. However, the...
Google shares over a dozen new wallpapers just in time for the Pixel 7

Google has shared some new wallpapers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. You can download these and more Pixel wallpapers by clicking the links below. The Pixel 7 series is just hours away from launch, and Google has released some very colorful and vibrant wallpapers to store for when the phones are in your hands. The company is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and has commissioned new wallpapers from artist COVL.
Google Home expands to all Wear OS 3 smartwatches

Google Home has been made compatible with Wear OS 3 and later. The Google Home app won’t be exclusive to the Pixel Watch. Any smartwatch with Wear OS 3 or later will be able to install the app. Some features are yet to be supported. It was expected that...
The Pixel Watch companion app has gone live on the Play Store

Google has rolled out the Pixel Watch app on the Play Store. The companion app for Google’s Pixel Watch has gone live on the Play Store. The screenshots show a variety of configuration options like watch faces, tiles, and color choices. The app requires that you be on a...
