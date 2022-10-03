ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
Oregon Emergency Board address police training academy backlog

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Legislature has stepped in to speed up the process of getting police officers into their mandatory training course. While bureaus have long been citing staffing shortages as the reason for dismal response times, some in the industry are seeing a bounce back. Portland...
Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions

PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
Candidates for Oregon's 4th Congressional District vie for Peter DeFazio's seat

Four candidates for Oregon's Fourth Congressional District gathered virtually at a forum Thursday. The winner of the election will replace Peter DeFazio, who was first elected nearly four decades ago. Each candidate gave their thoughts on DeFazio's long run as Oregon congressman:. Val Hoyle democratic candidate for 4th Congressional District...
'Zero tolerance': Florida sheriff sends warning to would-be looters in town slammed by Ian

WASHINGTON (TND) — As southwest Florida communities pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation, residents now dealing with another problem: looting. During a press conference Tuesday, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida — which took a direct hit by Ian — announced that there were four arrests for looting, adding that three of the four are in the U.S. illegally.
DC deputy mayor 'on leave' after alleged assault incident outside gym

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave after he was accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold's Gym in Arlington, Virginia, police said. We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart...
