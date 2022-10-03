Read full article on original website
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
Nebraska football vs. Rutgers: Noah Vedral discusses playing against Cornhuskers, his former team
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska
Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report
Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported when a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers. The Honda Accord hit a tree in a residential neighborhood in Lincoln early Sunday, investigators said. The Lincoln Journal...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job
Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
1 successful college coach would ‘crawl’ to get Wisconsin job?
Wisconsin made a bold move over the weekend when they decided to fire Paul Chryst despite the coach being largely successful throughout his run as head coach of the football team. The question now becomes who will be the replacement coach. Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is the interim coach,...
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
Move to Big Ten believed to not make sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington
The former Fox president explains why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12
Ohio State’s Tony Alford Apologized To RB Miyan Williams During Recruiting Process
"Whether you come to Ohio State or not, I have to clear my chest because I had the wrong impression of you."
The Rally: No. 3 Nebraska and Michigan State rematch, top defense meets top offense at Michigan
No. 3 Nebraska is 12-1 and 4-0 in the Big Ten and Husker Head Coach John Cook said they still have room to grow.
68 former college football players pick the toughest road environments
There is always a ton of talk about tough road games in college football, but which road environments are the toughest for players to navigate?. Tens of thousands of opposing fans rooting against you. In-game traditions taking away your attention. The opponent being fueled by the cheers and the comforts of a home stadium. In college football, there’s a reason that it’s much more difficult to win on the road than playing at home.
Three-star shooting guard Devin Vanterpool updates his recruitment
Class of 2023 shooting guard Devin Vanterpool remains open in his recruitment. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Shooting guard from Middle Village, (NY) Christ The King is hearing from a host of schools who have come out to see his open gyms this fall. “I feel like I’m still pretty open so...
Greg McElroy explains how Michigan State can upset Ohio State in Week 6
Greg McElroy spoke about the upcoming matchup between Michigan State and Ohio State in Week 6 on ‘Always College Football with Greg McElroy’. He talked about what the Spartans need to do to come away with a win. Payton Thorne was supposed to be having a much better...
Former Nebraska RB elevated to roster for Thursday Night Football
Former Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo will play tonight for the Denver Broncos after Latavius Murray was declared inactive. The Broncos recently signed Murray, but he will be inactive after a brief turnaround from travelling to London last week for New Orleans. The Broncos are also looking to replace the...
James Franklin arrives at high school football game via helicopter
James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are in the midst of a bounce back season, and when you’re the head coach of a successful program, you arrive at places with a little more flair. Franklin took to the air to attend a Virginia high school during the team’s bye...
