NFL

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
State
Indiana State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report

Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

68 former college football players pick the toughest road environments

There is always a ton of talk about tough road games in college football, but which road environments are the toughest for players to navigate?. Tens of thousands of opposing fans rooting against you. In-game traditions taking away your attention. The opponent being fueled by the cheers and the comforts of a home stadium. In college football, there’s a reason that it’s much more difficult to win on the road than playing at home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska RB elevated to roster for Thursday Night Football

Former Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo will play tonight for the Denver Broncos after Latavius Murray was declared inactive. The Broncos recently signed Murray, but he will be inactive after a brief turnaround from travelling to London last week for New Orleans. The Broncos are also looking to replace the...
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin arrives at high school football game via helicopter

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are in the midst of a bounce back season, and when you’re the head coach of a successful program, you arrive at places with a little more flair. Franklin took to the air to attend a Virginia high school during the team’s bye...
HIGH SCHOOL

