Covington student arrested for threatening to shoot classmate, deputies say
Another classmate's parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff's Office was called.
NOLA.com
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
NOLA.com
Man accused of cutting hole in side of Mandeville building in burglary attempt
A man is accused of cutting a hole in the side of a Mandeville area building in an attempt to burglarize the business, St. Tammany authorities said Friday. Once inside, authorities say the man was using power tools to try to break into the safe when sheriff's deputies arrived. He...
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to 'blow the school up'
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville-area teenaged boy was arrested on a menacing charge Monday morning after he admitted to telling a classmate he planned to "blow up" his school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. This comes as deputies were already investigating a rumor about someone threatening...
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
NOLA.com
4 New Orleans levee police officers arrested, suspected of payroll fraud
Four Orleans Levee District police officers were arrested this week over allegations of payroll fraud, court records show. The four officers are accused of cutting out on recent off-duty security shifts in the Lake Vista subdivision or at the New Orleans Yacht Club, then billing for the ghost work. Sgt....
NOLA.com
NOPD demotes Third District commander Sabrina Richardson to lieutenant
The New Orleans Police Department demoted a top officer, Sabrina Richardson, this week and will move her out of her post as commander of the Third District, citing “unsatisfactory performance.”. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson signed the papers on Wednesday demoting Richardson, the former top commissioned officer over internal affairs,...
NOLA.com
Manhunt culminates in arrest of suspect who allegedly shot deputy, property manager during eviction
A multi-neighborhood manhunt that closed streets, locked down schools and had drones and helicopters circling the air Wednesday ended with the apprehension of a suspect police say shot a deputy constable and a property manager after they served him with eviction papers at a West Lake Forest apartment building. Warren...
wbrz.com
Increased officer presence at Ponchatoula High School following threat made Tuesday evening
PONCHATOULA - Classes are being held at Ponchatoula High School after officials ruled there was "no viable threat" to the safety of students following an online threat to the school. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the threat:. Late yesterday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received...
NOLA.com
Man detained in Mid-City after large police presence affects traffic, schools
New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies took a man into custody in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon after shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools. A massive police presence snarled traffic as police searched behind a house on Iberville Street and used a megaphone...
NOLA.com
Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager
New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
wbrz.com
Livingston deputy's deadly crash under criminal investigation, heading to grand jury
LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish deputy who killed a woman after slamming into her car is under a criminal investigation, according to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Watch live WBRZ newscasts here. That case, involving the death of Christinia Estave on July 15, is scheduled to go before...
WDSU
Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case
BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
theadvocate.com
6 people indicted on 1st degree murder in Washington Parish armed robbery case, DA says
Six Bogalusa residents were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a first-degree murder case, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the homicide of Travis Edwards Davis.
NOLA.com
Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO
Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
WDSU
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
Body of missing Lacombe man found in wooded area
A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies.
