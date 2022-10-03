ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
Mandeville, LA
NOLA.com

NOPD demotes Third District commander Sabrina Richardson to lieutenant

The New Orleans Police Department demoted a top officer, Sabrina Richardson, this week and will move her out of her post as commander of the Third District, citing “unsatisfactory performance.”. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson signed the papers on Wednesday demoting Richardson, the former top commissioned officer over internal affairs,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager

New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case

BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

6 people indicted on 1st degree murder in Washington Parish armed robbery case, DA says

Six Bogalusa residents were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a first-degree murder case, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the homicide of Travis Edwards Davis.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO

Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS

