How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams
Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese
PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
Tyson Foods consolidating corporate offices, leaving Illinois, South Dakota
Tyson announced Wednesday that they are consolidating three of its corporate offices and will relocate those employees to its headquarters in 2023. The company said they are closing its offices in Chicago, Downers Grove, Ill., and Dakota Dunes, S.D., and will have the employees working at those locations relocate to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year.
Clean-up efforts underway following tornado in Northern Arizona
WILLIAMS, AZ — A community just north of Williams is still shaken up after an F1 tornado ripped through the area Monday, leaving up to 10 homes damaged. Some homes in the Junipine Estates Community weren’t damaged, but others weren’t so lucky. While some had their greenhouses...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stay weather-aware, more storms through the weekend
PHOENIX — The storm system that's brought storms across Arizona this week will keep storm chances around through the weekend. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through today before moving back through Arizona this weekend as it gets pulled back up into the main Jetstream.
What to know if you come across fentanyl
PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Daily storm threat as temperatures keep trending down
PHOENIX — Storm chances are sticking around across Arizona!. The area of low pressure that brought widespread, strong storms on Monday will linger just east of our state before moving back toward the west-southwest on Thursday. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through Friday before...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue through the weekend
PHOENIX — A storm system that brought storms across Arizona through the first half of the week will keep storm chances in play through the weekend. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through Friday before moving back through Arizona this weekend as it gets pulled back up into the main Jetstream.
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, AZ — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities. The FBI said a 28-year-old woman is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment, Navajo...
Will abortion be the deciding issue in Arizona's US Senate race?
The economy, inflation and the border are three issues favoring Republican candidates heading into the November election. Democrats are hoping one issue, reproductive rights, will rise above them and be the difference maker when voters cast their ballots. "Fifty years of precedent gone. It's a big deal. It's going to...
Registered Latinos voters push even harder to 'get out their vote' five weeks before election
Arizona is less than a week away until the last date for those who can register to vote in the general election. ABC15 spoke with Joe Garcia with Chicanos Por La Cause Action Fund, he says they are still trying to get as many people registered by October 11. Back...
