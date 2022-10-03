Read full article on original website
Caleb Pyfrom, 2024 OT out of Nebraska, discusses earning offer from Huskers
Caleb Pyfrom has landed his first college offer, and it comes from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Pyfrom is a junior offensive tackle from Omaha, Nebraska. Pyfrom is not rated by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, but is a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports. “It was really cool,” he said. in reaction...
Nebraska volleyball continues undefeated start to B1G play with road sweep of Michigan State
Nebraska volleyball is off to a dominant start in B1G play, rolling past Michigan State with a 3-set sweep in East Lansing. The Thursday night match went to the Huskers with set wins of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-9. After opening B1G play with a home sweep of the Spartans, Nebraska...
Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
Nebraska football: 3 key matchups to watch when the Huskers visit Rutgers on Friday
Nebraska played its way back into contention in the B1G West with a 35-21 win over Indiana last Saturday. Rutgers, on the other hand, must regroup following a 49-10 shellacking at Ohio State. Greg Schiano certainly didn’t appreciate the Buckeyes running a fake punt late in the game up big....
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranks Nebraska, Wisconsin among top head coaching vacancies
Nebraska and Wisconsin are now looking for a new head coach. They were ranked by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg as two of the top head coaching vacancies in the country. Rittenberg shortened his list down to the five best open head coaching jobs at the moment. Colorado came in fifth, Georgia Tech was in fourth, and Arizona State was in third. Nebraska was number two, while Wisconsin was ranked as the best.
Beckton offers insight into how Mickey Joseph has attacked things as Husker interim coach
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
Husker setter Kennedi Orr makes plays John Cook has rarely seen. Now he needs it more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook saw a lot of potential in Kennedi Orr when she was in high school, making her the only scholarship setter Nebraska recruited over a stretch of three years. Then everybody else saw that potential, too. Orr played with the U.S junior national team, and was...
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
Josh Dix, Iowa hoops G, reveals stage in recovery process after season ending injury in high school
Josh Dix suffered a broken tibia and fibula last January and spoke about how far along he is in his recovery. HawkCentral posted the video of Dix speaking to the media. Dix was a former 3-star recruit out of Council Bluffs, Iowa per the 247Sports Composite. Dix was also the No. 1 player from his home state of Iowa in the 2022 recruiting class.
True dedication: CFB podcast host notes large number of Nebraska fans at New York airport ahead of Rutgers bout
You won’t find a group of fans more loyal or more dedicated than Nebraska fans. The Huskers faithful, despite recent woes, pack their stadium and opponent stadiums anywhere across the country to see the Huskers play. If there was a noon kickoff on Pluto Friday afternoon against UTEP, Nebraska fans would show up in droves.
Nebraska Football: Lance Leipold expected to leave Kansas despite denials
Nebraska football is in the market for a new head coach. So are a record number of teams this early in the college football season. That’s good news for coaches that are running programs who might be of lesser stature that are looking to move up. It’s likely bad news for fans of those programs who were hoping to have a little more time with those coaches. Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks is just such a coach.
Nebraska vs. Rutgers prediction, spread pick and odds for Friday, 10/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Rutgers football fell to #3 Ohio State last Saturday and our experts’ best bet for that matchup pushed since the game finished 49-10. It wasn’t a pretty result for the Scarlet Knights, but they can bounce back with a big home win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Friday night.
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
New NIL for Nebraska to be launched by help from former member of Husker athletic department
Nebraska athletes will be able to take part in a new NIL initiative that was created by a former Cornhusker. The former member of Nebraska’s athletic department was Matt Davison and he decided to join businessmen Tom Peed and Shawn Peed to start the 1890 Initiative. This NIL opportunity will allow Nebraska’s student-athletes to participate in networking with local businesses in Nebraska.
Volleyball Defeated Their Biggest Rival Of The Season
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
Christian broadcaster Stan Parker announces run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN — Wednesday’s announcement of a second Republican running for Lincoln mayor puts Capital City conservatives in position to pick a 2023 challenger for Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Stan Parker, a Christian radio executive and former University of Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the race...
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
