Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Caleb Pyfrom, 2024 OT out of Nebraska, discusses earning offer from Huskers

Caleb Pyfrom has landed his first college offer, and it comes from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Pyfrom is a junior offensive tackle from Omaha, Nebraska. Pyfrom is not rated by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, but is a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports. “It was really cool,” he said. in reaction...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranks Nebraska, Wisconsin among top head coaching vacancies

Nebraska and Wisconsin are now looking for a new head coach. They were ranked by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg as two of the top head coaching vacancies in the country. Rittenberg shortened his list down to the five best open head coaching jobs at the moment. Colorado came in fifth, Georgia Tech was in fourth, and Arizona State was in third. Nebraska was number two, while Wisconsin was ranked as the best.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Josh Dix, Iowa hoops G, reveals stage in recovery process after season ending injury in high school

Josh Dix suffered a broken tibia and fibula last January and spoke about how far along he is in his recovery. HawkCentral posted the video of Dix speaking to the media. Dix was a former 3-star recruit out of Council Bluffs, Iowa per the 247Sports Composite. Dix was also the No. 1 player from his home state of Iowa in the 2022 recruiting class.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Lance Leipold expected to leave Kansas despite denials

Nebraska football is in the market for a new head coach. So are a record number of teams this early in the college football season. That’s good news for coaches that are running programs who might be of lesser stature that are looking to move up. It’s likely bad news for fans of those programs who were hoping to have a little more time with those coaches. Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks is just such a coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Staten Island Advance

Nebraska vs. Rutgers prediction, spread pick and odds for Friday, 10/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Rutgers football fell to #3 Ohio State last Saturday and our experts’ best bet for that matchup pushed since the game finished 49-10. It wasn’t a pretty result for the Scarlet Knights, but they can bounce back with a big home win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Friday night.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

New NIL for Nebraska to be launched by help from former member of Husker athletic department

Nebraska athletes will be able to take part in a new NIL initiative that was created by a former Cornhusker. The former member of Nebraska’s athletic department was Matt Davison and he decided to join businessmen Tom Peed and Shawn Peed to start the 1890 Initiative. This NIL opportunity will allow Nebraska’s student-athletes to participate in networking with local businesses in Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
lswhawk.com

Volleyball Defeated Their Biggest Rival Of The Season

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

