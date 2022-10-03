Read full article on original website
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.
Climate systems 'breakdown' looms as coal investments soar
The coal industry has backtracked on pledges to phase out existing plants and halt new investments, putting the planet on a trajectory that could lead to a "breakdown of our climate systems," according to a study led by nonprofit Urgewald. As warnings from climate scientists "become more and more dire,"...
Commodities roared into new quarter. Now comes the hard bit.
Commodities have opened the fourth quarter in some style, with prices set for the best weekly showing since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. With crude surging on Friday, the coming week will bring a host of signals on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood, when companies get to take the high ground.
Business Highlights: OPEC+ output cut, 'Best Before' labels
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.
U.S. jobs rise while unemployment drops, keeping pressure on Fed
U.S. employers continued to hire at a solid pace last month and the jobless rate unexpectedly returned to a historic low, indicating a sturdy labor market that puts the inflation-focused Federal Reserve on course for another outsize interest-rate hike. Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 in September after a 315,000 gain in...
Gold tumbles after U.S. jobs data keeps Fed on hawkish track
Gold declined below $1,700 an ounce after U.S. jobs data showed the labor market remains tight, keeping the Federal Reserve on a hawkish policy track. Nonfarm payrolls rose 263,000 last month, slightly higher than economists' estimates, while the unemployment rate declined. The dollar and Treasury yields climbed following the data release, putting pressure on gold, which fell as much as 1.3%.
Mexico's inflation below expectations as Banxico hikes rates
Mexico and Chile showed signs of peaking headline inflation last month as policymakers from both nations weigh how much longer to hike interest rates. Official data published on Friday showed Mexico's consumer prices rose 8.7% from a year earlier, unchanged from August and below the 8.75% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Chile's annual inflation eased to 13.7% from 14.1%, marking the first slowdown since early last year.
BlackRock fund bets rich world is likely to face a water crisis
Inside the world's biggest asset manager, an investment strategy is being fine-tuned based on a bet that the rich world will increasingly face a lack of clean water. "Historically, we often thought of water as being a developing-country problem, but it goes much deeper than that," Omar Moufti, product strategist for thematic and sector exchange-traded funds at BlackRock Inc., said in an interview.
Stocks lose more ground on fears a recession may be looming
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street lost more ground on worries that a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% Friday after the government said employers hired more workers last month than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell sharply, and Treasury yields rose. Markets are worried the Federal Reserve could see the jobs report as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough yet to get inflation under control. That could clear the way for continued, aggressive hikes to interest rates, something that risks causing a recession if done too severely.
Yellen calls for World Bank overhaul including scaled-up lending
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will propose changes for the World Bank and regional development banks Thursday, pushing them to move beyond country-specific loans to address global threats and speed the flow of private capital to poor and emerging economies. "The evolution of these banks will require changes to incentives, operating...
The US’s first utility-scale renewable energy triple threat is online in Oregon
This is the first development of the three technologies in action on this scale in the US. Portland General ElectricThe rare combination of solar, wind, and battery storage should hopefully soon be more common.
Canada adds 21,000 jobs in tight market; unemployment rate falls
Canadian employment grew in September for the first time in four months, but gains remained moderate in a sign the labor market continues to be near full capacity. The country added 21,000 jobs last month, with both full-time and part-time work holding steady, Statistics Canada reported on Friday in Ottawa. That's in line with the median estimate of a 20,000 gain anticipated by economists in a Bloomberg survey.
Rep. Pfluger: OPEC cuts highlight need for US oil
Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations announced Wednesday they will cut production 2 million barrels a day beginning in November. Rep. August Pfluger, the San Angelo Republican whose District 11 includes a chunk of the Permian Basin, said the move highlights the need to support domestic oil and natural gas producers.
First U.S. cobalt mining operation to begin after more than 30-year hiatus
Booming demand for batteries powering the world's shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after at least a 30-year hiatus. Australia-based Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits "at the top of the table" in terms of national security, said Crocker.
Venator, JetBlue fall; , Peloton, Marathon Oil rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. McCormick & Co., down 88 cents to $72.43. The spices and seasonings company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast. Venator Materials Plc., down 8 cents to 88 cents. The British chemicals company warned investors about...
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury's Office...
