Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
If you want to see something really scary, head to Oak Lawn
The Midnight Terror Haunted House is the stuff of nightmares. They have been nominated again for one of the top ten haunted houses in the country by USA Today. Tim McGill took a tour on Good Day Chicago.
Family of toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by aunt donates his organs
The toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier almost three weeks ago was buried yesterday and his family is donating his organs. In an Instagram post, Dantrell Brown, the boy’s father, shared that his son’s heart is going to a child in Canada.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: Jurors view scene of execution-style slayings in Wicked Town gang trial
CHICAGO -- Deshawn Morgan said he knew that by sending Donald Holmes Jr. to meet with a member of the Wicked Town street gang in January 2018, he was sending his longtime friend to his death. But Morgan said he had gotten a "weird vibe" and thought Holmes had snitched...
947wls.com
Somehow a Chicago Divvy Bike ended up in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico
It can be surprising to be reminded of home when you’re thousands of miles away…. Ruperto Vergara was very surprised when he saw a piece of Chicago in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico, 2,000 miles away!. During his Mexican visit, Vergara came across a Divvy bike in the street. There’s...
cwbchicago.com
Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report
A man who was reportedly dressed somewhat like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man...
nypressnews.com
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids, after Chicago man died in police custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
CBS News
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised a year ago that the city would use $46 million in pandemic relief funds to plant 75,000 trees across the city, but concerns are growing that thousands of trees remain in abandoned lots, and may die as the city expects a cold snap this weekend.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot dead in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
fox32chicago.com
Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'
CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Chicago to celebrate the late legendary Bernie Mac
On Thursday, fans of the late Bernie Mac will gather to laughter to the honor the legendary funnyman.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
Centipedes may be scoping out your home
Some people are seeing more centipedes in their homes as the weather gets cooler, and a bug expert says that could mean a home is infected with other pests.
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
Funeral held for 3-year-old that drowned near Navy Pier after aunt accused of pushing boy into lake
His aunt, Victoria Moreno, has been charged with his murder.
fox32chicago.com
'Family Connects': Chicago program aims to help new moms
CHICAGO - For many new moms, those first few weeks at home with their new baby can seem like a blur. There's little sleep and little time to remember all that you read or all that advice you were given about how to care for your newborn, not to mention any surprises that come up.
