Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Somehow a Chicago Divvy Bike ended up in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico

It can be surprising to be reminded of home when you’re thousands of miles away…. Ruperto Vergara was very surprised when he saw a piece of Chicago in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico, 2,000 miles away!. During his Mexican visit, Vergara came across a Divvy bike in the street. There’s...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report

A man who was reportedly dressed somewhat like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Harry Styles concert at United Center Thursday rescheduled 'out of an abundance of caution'

CHICAGO - Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago. Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night "out of an abundance of caution" due to "band/crew illness," according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
CHICAGO, IL
Vogue Magazine

A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City

Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Family Connects': Chicago program aims to help new moms

CHICAGO - For many new moms, those first few weeks at home with their new baby can seem like a blur. There's little sleep and little time to remember all that you read or all that advice you were given about how to care for your newborn, not to mention any surprises that come up.
CHICAGO, IL

