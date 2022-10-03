ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
cbs17

Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change

More information is under development at this time. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area. The event has become the single-largest agricultural fair in North Carolina. A Statesville highschool student was assaulted. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Camden McClain, a freshman, says it happened when he...
TRAVEL
thecoastlandtimes.com

Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse

In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
NAGS HEAD, NC
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Politics
publicradioeast.org

NC 12 reopens after being closed by ocean overwash

After being closed by ocean overwash, the Dare County Sheriff's Office says NC 12 in the Outer Banks has reopened. Deputies say there has been heavy soundside flooding throughout Hatteras Island, and in Rodanthe there is about 8 inches of water covering the highway. In Frisco flood waters are about...
RODANTHE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country

Spooky season is in full force (now that we have that pesky hurricane out of the way) and it turns out, one of the scariest haunted houses in the country is right here in North Carolina. The terror-filled folks over at HauntWorld.com released their annual Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses...

