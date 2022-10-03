Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
cbs17
Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015.
WYFF4.com
Wawa announces plans to open new locations in Georgia, North Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The popular gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stations to Southern and Coastal Georgia, as well as North Carolina, by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and, based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change
More information is under development at this time. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area. The event has become the single-largest agricultural fair in North Carolina. A Statesville highschool student was assaulted. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Camden McClain, a freshman, says it happened when he...
wmar2news
Weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, thousands remain without power
Hurricane Fiona left a trail of destruction across Puerto Rico after it made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Sept. 18. As of Friday, more than 60,000 customers on the island were still without power. Hurricanes are all too familiar for people in Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona hit five...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Shrimp Boat Washes Up At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
That shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian has ties to North Carolina. And as it turns out, it is a pretty famous shrimp boat. It was reportedly in a music video for Darius Rucker. The vessel reportedly belongs to Holden Beach Seafood and it became distressed...
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse
In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
Fifth person confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian hit North Carolina
“We lost five people to the storm, and we mourn the loss of these people and we send our deepest sympathies to their families,” NC Gov. Cooper said Tuesday.
publicradioeast.org
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
publicradioeast.org
NC 12 reopens after being closed by ocean overwash
After being closed by ocean overwash, the Dare County Sheriff's Office says NC 12 in the Outer Banks has reopened. Deputies say there has been heavy soundside flooding throughout Hatteras Island, and in Rodanthe there is about 8 inches of water covering the highway. In Frisco flood waters are about...
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
WBTV
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Sediments in North Carolina Lakes That Shows Decades of Coal Ash Contamination
An examination of sediments from five North Carolina lakes near coal-burning power stations revealed that coal ash contamination of surface waterways was more persistent and pervasive than previously thought. The study's authors warned that this is likely to be an issue for any surface water body near a coal plant...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
wkml.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country
Spooky season is in full force (now that we have that pesky hurricane out of the way) and it turns out, one of the scariest haunted houses in the country is right here in North Carolina. The terror-filled folks over at HauntWorld.com released their annual Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses...
wmar2news
Biden plans to meet with DeSantis while surveying Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
President Joe Biden plans to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday when he visits the hurricane-ravaged state. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will get a briefing from DeSantis and other officials managing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. While it's not uncommon for the president to meet...
Comments / 3