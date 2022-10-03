Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Phillip Bruckerhoff – Service 10/8/22 At 10 A.M.
Phillip Bruckerhoff of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 63. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Phillip Bruckerhoff is Friday afternoon from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in...
mymoinfo.com
Margaret Ruth Gore – Service 10/10/22 11 a.m.
Margaret Ruth Gore of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 73. Her funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday starting at 5 o’clock at...
mymoinfo.com
Patricia “Patti” Ann (Lattray) McNiff – Graveside Service Pending
Patricia “Patti” Ann McNiff of Bloomsdale died Wednesday at the age of 76. A graveside service will be for a later date at the Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve.
mymoinfo.com
Howard “Dub” Edward Cox – Service 10/7/22 At 2 P.M.
Howard “Dub” Edward Cox of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 89. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment will be at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Howard Cox is Friday afternoon from noon until 2 at...
mymoinfo.com
Nelman Russell – Service 1pm 10/7/22
Nelma Russell of Park Hills died Monday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for Nelma Russell will be 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Brother Leo (Francis) Keigher, C.M. – Service – 10/12/22 at 10:30 a.m.
Brother Leo Keigher of Perryville died October 2nd at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning, October 12th at 10:30 at Mary, Mother of God Chapel at St. Mary’s of the Barrens in Perryville. Burial will be at the Vincentian Community Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation...
mymoinfo.com
Charles Courtway – Memorial Service 10/08/22 at 11am
Charles Courtway of De Soto died September 25th at the age of 87. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday morning at 11 at Mount Olive. Church in De Soto. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery in De Soto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home.
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
kfmo.com
Wednesday Madison County Accident
(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to Rick's C Store & More on Tuesday night for a structure fire. The fire was inside the building. An employee was assessed and released on the scene, according to a press release. Crews remained at the scene until 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The The post Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kfmo.com
Madison County Car and Diesel Wreck
(Madison County, MO) An Ironton woman, 61 year old Lori A. Willis, is recovering from moderate injuries after a traffic accident that took place Wednesday morning just before 8:15 in Madison County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say a diesel truck driven east on Highway 72, 7 miles west of Fredericktown, by 65 year old Edward J. Foley, of Graniteville, Illinois, was making a U turn in the middle of Highway 72. Willis, whose vision was obstructed by the sun, was also headed east. Her car crashed into the rear of Foley's truck. She was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Willis was wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place. Foley was not injured.
Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash
A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Thursday after a collision with a car in west Columbia. The post Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbsi23.com
Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
lutheranmuseum.com
Edward Thilenius – Perryville Miller
Many folks around here, especially in Perryville, might think of a beer distributing company when they hear the name, Thilenius. Several years ago, our museum was gifted with a 1930’s vintage truck that was once used by the Thilenius Distributing Company in Perryville. We normally bring that truck out to become part of our Christmas display each year.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Blues and Funk Festival Coming up
Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Jefferson County) Back in July an intense heat wave canceled the “Blues and Funk Festival” sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Fortunately, the “Dr. Zhivegas” band, the “Techno Bubble Bus” and various food...
myleaderpaper.com
County couple turns haunting hobby into business
A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau businesses also feel burden of water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The water main break affected local businesses, as well as residents. “We had to close down, close down for dinner last night and we’re closed down today,” said Chris Marchi, owner of Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse. “We’re hoping that we can open up tomorrow.”
