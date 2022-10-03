Second juvenile arrested in killing of teen in Over-the-Rhine

A second teen has been arrested in the Sept. 16 killing of Shawn Lewis in Over-the-Rhine, police said.

Shawn was celebrating his 16th birthday when he was fatally shot near the corner of Orchard and Main streets in Over-the-Rhine.

Police said the entire incident was caught on video and showed Lewis was in a physical altercation prior to his death. Police said two suspects ran from the scene after the shots were fired.

Nearby officers heard the gunfire and rushed to Shawn's aid, but the teen died a short time later at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, officials said.

Four days after the shooting, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in Shawn's death. On Sunday, a second teen, age 16, was arrested as well.

Both of the teens are charged with murder.

The Enquirer is not naming the teens due to their age.

The 16-year-old was arraigned Monday. Both teens are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.

The 14-year-old's lawyer, Andrew Radin, said his client's only prior criminal history is a ticket for marijuana. Hamilton County juvenile court officials said this is the first case in their records for the 16-year-old suspect.