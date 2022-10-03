ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati tops Columbus, Cleveland as Ohio's No. 1 city for foodies, new report says

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vayw2_0iKKlXyX00

A large part of a city's identity lies within its cuisine, and the Queen City is no exception.

From diverse cultural dishes to hometown favorites, Cincinnatians take great pride in the local culinary scene. Therefore, it is no surprise that our great city ranked in the top 25 for Best Foodie Cities in America by the personal-finance website WalletHub.

According to the 2022 report, Cincinnati ranked 21st overall out of a list of 182 of the largest cities in the nation. It was the only one in Ohio to rank in the top 25 and the second Midwest city on the list behind Chicago, Illinois (12). Cincinnati also ranked higher than all other cities in Kentucky and Indiana.

The site determined its rankings by comparing 182 U.S. cities based on multiple factors, including affordability, and diversity, accessibility and quality of food options. The study only considered the “city proper” and excluded surrounding cities and suburbs in the metro area.

Continue below to see the top 25 foodie cities in America.

Rankings:This Cincinnati suburb made Fortune's list of the 25 best places for families to live

Top 25 foodie cities in America

  1. Portland, Oregon.
  2. Orlando, Florida.
  3. Miami, Florida.
  4. San Francisco, California.
  5. Austin, Texas.
  6. Sacramento, California.
  7. Seattle, Washington.
  8. Tampa, Florida.
  9. Las Vegas, Nevada.
  10. San Diego, California.
  11. Denver, Colorado.
  12. Chicago, Illinois.
  13. Washington, D.C.
  14. Atlanta, Georgia.
  15. Los Angeles, California.
  16. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
  17. Portland, Maine.
  18. New York City, New York.
  19. Charleston, South Carolina.
  20. Oakland, California.
  21. Cincinnati, Ohio.
  22. St. Louis, Missouri.
  23. Richmond, Virginia.
  24. Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
  25. Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Curious to see how Cincinnati compared to other cities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana? Take a look below.

Dining:Cincinnati restaurants that opened or closed in September

Best foodie cities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

  • Cincinnati (21).
  • Columbus (44).
  • Cleveland (69).
  • Toledo (123).
  • Akron (143).
  • Louisville (32).
  • Lexington-Fayette (68).
  • Indianapolis (56).
  • Fort Wayne (148).

Other notable findings from the 2022 Best Foodie Cities ranking

  • Cincinnati tied for first for gourmet specialty-food stores per capita, along with Orlando, Florida, St. Louis, Missouri and Honolulu, Hawaii.
  • Cincinnati ranked 28th for diversity, accessibility and quality of food options and 40th for affordability.
  • Some of the worst cities for foodies, according to WalletHub, included Huntington, West Virginia, Memphis, Tennessee, Jackson, Mississippi and Montgomery, Alabama.

For the complete 2022 rankings, visit wallethub.com. If you're interested in trying new restaurants around town, take a look at these mentioned below.

