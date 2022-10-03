ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Back in the preseason, the matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M was supposed to be the premier date on the Week 6 college football schedule.

Not so much right now after the Aggies dropped two of their first four games behind a very anemic offensive output.

Alabama, as expected, is undefeated through five games and perfect through two SEC matchups, and back in the No. 1 position in the AP top 25 rankings.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions, odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vnl5_0iKKlLd300
Week 6 college football picks: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

The index is leaning very heavily in one direction, as Alabama comes in with the overwhelming 96.2 percent chance to defeat Texas A&M on Saturday.

That's a heavy condemnation of where the Aggies program is right now, which has the slim 3.8 percent chance to upset the Crimson Tide.

The computer's projected margin of victory in Alabama's favor is by far the biggest for any team playing in a conference game this weekend.

And the oddsmakers aren't far behind, as Alabama comes in the big 24.5 point favorites , according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 51.5 points for the game.

There's precious little confidence, from the computer models or the human bookmakers setting the lines, in A&M's ability to match up with the Crimson Tide's defensive front seven alignment on the road.

Alabama checks in at No. 1 on the index's 131 college football rankings and projected to win 11.8 games on the season, with a national-best 86.6 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

FPI predicts the Tide will win games by an average margin of 31.2 points each week, the nation's highest mark.

Texas A&M owns the No. 36 position on the index rankings, projected to win games by an average of 7.5 points and estimated to win 6.3 games this season.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

Community Policy