Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
Disaster refugees expected in Central Florida, officials warn
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was two days ago when the first signs of another housing crisis began to form in the wake of Hurricane Ian. That’s when flooding at the Cypress Landing apartment complex displaced hundreds of families who are now looking for a new place to stay.
WESH
Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
Happening today: Food, diaper giveaway for Orlando residents reeling from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Several local organizations have teamed up for a Hurricane Ian relief event on Wednesday morning. Orlando residents impacted by the storm will be able to pick up baby supplies, food boxes and limited amounts of water starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dr. James R. Smith Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Survivor returns to find Volusia County home in flames after flooding
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The city of Edgewater in Volusia County had massive flooding on streets and plenty of power outages. For one resident, that was bad enough, but then her home caught fire. “In the big scheme of things, we're lucky, but we're not lucky. I don't know how...
Bay News 9
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando police searching for girl last seen on Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for Rosalyn Rodriguez. They said she was last seen by a friend of hers in the area of East Kaley Street on Thursday morning. Her parents last had contact with her at 3pm via text. "She was wearing a black shirt, black jacket...
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
Hurricane Ian: YMCA of Central Florida opens facilities to people impacted by storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you need a place to shower, cool off or charge your phone, check out your local YMCA of Central Florida location. Officials said people impacted by Hurricane Ian are welcome to stop by to do any of those things at select facilities. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Daytona Beach police, organizations work together to help families devastated by Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With schools out until Wednesday, a number of organizations came together at Campbell Middle School to stage a local relief effort, providing everything folks need to at least start to get back to normal. Groceries, water, cleaning supplies, it was all there — including barbecue-to-go....
Happening today: Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center hiring event
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event on Thursday for Central Florida’s only level 1 trauma center. It is hiring workers to fill positions including registered nurses, nursing assistants, student nurse interns and paramedics. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
Bay News 9
Seminole County Schools see rising ESOL population
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Central Florida school districts, including Seminole County, are continuing to see rising numbers of English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) students. What You Need To Know. Seminole County Public Schools officials say they are seeing rising ESOL student numbers. Population has grown by around...
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
Orlando FreeFall to be torn down after death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson
The Orlando Free Fall ride will be torn down following the death of a teenager, it was confirmed Thursday.
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
Comments / 0