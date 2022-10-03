ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

WESH

Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando police searching for girl last seen on Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for Rosalyn Rodriguez. They said she was last seen by a friend of hers in the area of East Kaley Street on Thursday morning. Her parents last had contact with her at 3pm via text. "She was wearing a black shirt, black jacket...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
Bay News 9

Seminole County Schools see rising ESOL population

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Central Florida school districts, including Seminole County, are continuing to see rising numbers of English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) students. What You Need To Know. Seminole County Public Schools officials say they are seeing rising ESOL student numbers. Population has grown by around...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Community Policy