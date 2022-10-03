ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Earthquake shakes small Oregon town

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell woman wins $50,000 big spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell woman has won $50,000 in the Idaho Big Spin Lottery event. “I couldn’t believe it. One of my favorite movies is Charlie and Chocolate Factory, and for me, this was like finding my own golden ticket,” Cara Cepek explained during her Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Some Boise teachers ask students preferred pronouns in form

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some teachers in the Boise School District have provided forms where students could voluntarily provide their preferred pronouns, a district spokesman confirms. According to spokesman Dan Hollar, this was an attempt to develop healthy relationships with new students, and any information gathered remained solely with the teacher.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

City of Boise settles lawsuit with former library employee

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Boise has settled a federal discrimination lawsuit with former Boise City Library employee, Jax Perez. Perez claimed they were discriminated against because of their non-binary, transgender identity during a series of disciplinary actions in 2019. The settlement was reached after both parties...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home Police Chief on paid administrative leave

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Chief, Scott Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave, which has been confirmed by the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes. Mayor Sykes confirms this was directed by the city attorney and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) and has declined...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Post Register

Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Post Register

Boise woman hit by car dies after week long battle in ICU

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Remains have been recovered in Big Trinity Lake

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Big Trinity Lake has been reopened after the remains of the individual that was lost have been recovered. Late in the evening of October 4th, the Elmore County Sheriff's office marine division with assistance from Ralston and Associates Under Water Search and Recovery located the body of the missing individual in the Big Trinity Lake according to Sheriff Mike Hollinshead of Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Caldwell man sentenced to jail for torture of a companion animal

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Miguel Nicolas Ramirez of Caldwell, age 38, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor for Torture of a Companion Animal. On Dec. 1, 2020, Ramirez was charged with one count of Committing Cruelty to Animals. When Ramirez’s wife left with the kids against his wishes, Ramirez stabbed the family dog 15 times and attempted to decapitate the dog.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Nampa man pleads guilty to Federal Firearms violation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Isaac Bright, 29, of Nampa, Idaho, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm today in district court, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, on January 29, 2022, a police officer with the Wilder Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Bright. Bright failed to stop, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. Bright was eventually arrested after discharging a firearm at a Wilder Police Officer.
NAMPA, ID

