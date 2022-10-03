ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson, Isaiah McKenzie, more WRs impacting Week 5 waiver wire pickups

Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?

The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Bengals-Ravens Showdown tournaments

We have an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 5 between the Bengals and Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 48 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. This AFC North battle has playmakers on both teams who can set up your DraftKings Showdown lineup for success.
Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'

Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 6 matchup

In one of the first games to kick off the college football slate on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns (3-2) and Oklahoma Sooners (3-2) will renew their rivalry in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX (noon ET, ABC). Neither of these teams has played great to start the season, however, records go out the window when it comes to these current Big 12 (and future SEC) rivals.
Steelers vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first start for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon against the high-powered Bills at Highmark Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Steelers are hoping to snap their three-game losing streak, but as massive double-digit underdogs, it won't be easy. Pittsburgh is coming off a...
Why isn't Cris Collinsworth calling games with Al Michaels? Explaining the NFL's new 'Thursday Night Football' booth

The NFL is entering its fifth week of the 2022 regular season, beginning with the "Thursday Night Football" meeting between the Colts and Broncos. Fans who followed the "TNF" broadcast from NFL Network or Fox to Amazon Prime have enjoyed listening to legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels. Missing from the broadcast, however, is his longtime "Sunday Night Football" partner, Cris Collinsworth.
Broncos vs. Colts Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 5 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Broncos and Colts face each other in Denver to begin Week 5 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there are a lot of big questions on the table for both offenses. The total of 42 points is low with the Broncos being a field-goal home favorite, and with both starting RBs out because of injuries, there are plenty of start 'em, sit 'em questions for fantasy football owners.
Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'

The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos

The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
