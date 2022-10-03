Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson, Isaiah McKenzie, more WRs impacting Week 5 waiver wire pickups

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Russell Wilson contract details: How much is Broncos quarterback making this season?
In a busy NFL offseason, the game of quarterback musical chairs ended with Russell Wilson in the Broncos seat. After 10 seasons, the Seahawks traded Wilson to Denver for a haul, which included Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, and picks. While Wilson has struggled at times early in the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?
The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
ng-sportingnews.com
Melvin Gordon fumbles: Why Broncos RB could end up ceding carries to Mike Boone vs. Colts
The Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with one of the best-looking one-two punches at the running back position from across the NFL. However, just four weeks into the season, they are facing major questions in the backfield. Denver's top running back, Javonte Williams, is out for the 2022 NFL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris talks about playing the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium
Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris talks about improving the pass rush and overcoming injuries ahead of the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
ng-sportingnews.com
Geno Smith vs. Russell Wilson: 6 reasons why Seahawks offense is better in 2022 compared to 2021
The Seahawks were 20th in total offense and 16th in scoring offense in Russell Wilson's final season as their starting quarterback in 2021. After four weeks of the 2022 season, they're up to No. 11 in both categories with Wilson's replacement, Geno Smith. Smith also has been one of the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Bengals-Ravens Showdown tournaments
We have an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 5 between the Bengals and Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 48 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. This AFC North battle has playmakers on both teams who can set up your DraftKings Showdown lineup for success.
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Michaels, Broncos TV station apologetic to viewers over 'Thursday Night Football' trainwreck: 'It burns the retinas'
Viewers of Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts weren't treated to quality football, and the broadcasters weren't going to try and fluff it up and make it sound like it was anything but a bad game. When the dust settled in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver,...
RELATED PEOPLE
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'
Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'
Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
ng-sportingnews.com
Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 6 matchup
In one of the first games to kick off the college football slate on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns (3-2) and Oklahoma Sooners (3-2) will renew their rivalry in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX (noon ET, ABC). Neither of these teams has played great to start the season, however, records go out the window when it comes to these current Big 12 (and future SEC) rivals.
ng-sportingnews.com
Richard Sherman rips Russell Wilson, Broncos over familiar goal-line fail: 'Run the dang ball'
Russell Wilson and the Broncos capitulated in the most epic of ways Thursday night, somehow turning a three-point lead with a little over two minutes left in regulation into a 12-9 overtime defeat. Wilson's performance (or lack thereof) drew plenty of chagrin across the internet. But one onlooker was particularly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ng-sportingnews.com
Steelers vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first start for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon against the high-powered Bills at Highmark Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Steelers are hoping to snap their three-game losing streak, but as massive double-digit underdogs, it won't be easy. Pittsburgh is coming off a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why isn't Cris Collinsworth calling games with Al Michaels? Explaining the NFL's new 'Thursday Night Football' booth
The NFL is entering its fifth week of the 2022 regular season, beginning with the "Thursday Night Football" meeting between the Colts and Broncos. Fans who followed the "TNF" broadcast from NFL Network or Fox to Amazon Prime have enjoyed listening to legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels. Missing from the broadcast, however, is his longtime "Sunday Night Football" partner, Cris Collinsworth.
ng-sportingnews.com
Garett Bolles injury update: Broncos LT carted off field after suffering gruesome lower-leg injury
The Broncos' offensive line and running game got much weaker Thursday night. Deep in the fourth quarter of Denver's clash with Indianapolis, Bolles suffered what appeared to be a gruesome lower-leg injury. Bolles went down after Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming fell on the leg. He crumbled to the ground in...
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos vs. Colts Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 5 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Broncos and Colts face each other in Denver to begin Week 5 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there are a lot of big questions on the table for both offenses. The total of 42 points is low with the Broncos being a field-goal home favorite, and with both starting RBs out because of injuries, there are plenty of start 'em, sit 'em questions for fantasy football owners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ng-sportingnews.com
Frustrated Broncos fans flocked to exits before end of OT in 'Thursday Night Football' loss to Colts
Broncos Country... let's ride home early to beat the traffic. This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" was an absolute slog, as both the Broncos and Colts struggled to put points on the board. The AFC West vs. South battle had everything except touchdowns — four interceptions, six fumbles, seven field goals and 12 punts.
ng-sportingnews.com
Nyheim Hines injury update: Colts RB ruled out after suffering concussion vs. Broncos on 'Thursday Night Football'
For the second consecutive week, a player suffered a scary-looking head injury on "Thursday Night Football." This time, Colts running back Nyheim Hines went down after taking a hit to the head a minute into Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Broncos in Denver. Hines struggled to get up...
ng-sportingnews.com
Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'
The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
ng-sportingnews.com
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Comments / 0