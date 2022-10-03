Read full article on original website
Guardians’ outfield defense is more than just a surprise, it’s golden
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A question mark at the beginning of this season, the Guardians’ outfield has become the backbone of its defense and a major impetus behind Cleveland’s return to the top of the American League Central Division. Myles Straw, Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez have grown...
thisiscleveland.com
Where to Watch Guardians Games in The Land
Visiting The Land for the Guardians’ playoff run? Don't be surprised if a bunch of contagiously optimistic Clevelanders high-five you while walking around Downtown. Expect red-white-and-blue revelry in packed bars, pouring out onto patios and emitting a unique brand of local pride. Sure, they’ve had a few drinks, but they’re mostly just glad the Guardians are playing October baseball.
wosu.org
The drumbeat of Cleveland baseball for nearly 50 years, John Adams continues the beat from afar
The Cleveland Guardians will be without their drumbeat as they begin the postseason on Friday. John Adams, who sat at the top row of the bleachers banging on a bass drum for nearly 50 years of Major League Baseball in Cleveland, hasn’t been to a game since 2019. Adams...
Stay a while: Longtime Guardians fan has a special home during a special season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off Interstate 71, via the Bagley Road exit in Middleburg Heights, amid a clutch of chain restaurants, inside a motel room that doubles as a mattress storage space, 83-year-old Virgil Fry is preparing for a Guardians game. Fry knows the room well. He has occupied it,...
WLWT 5
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
Pizza Marketplace
MMA fighter becomes part owner in Romeo's Pizza franchise
Six-time MMA champion Stipe Miocic has become a part-owner in Romeo's Pizza's Parma, Ohio location, and will support the organization in brand-building efforts across the nation, according a press release. Miocic lives and trains in Cleveland, Ohio and works as a full-time location firefighter and EMT. HE was named Greater...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
Football game between Akron East and Akron Buchtel postponed due to threat of violence
The Akron City Series foes will now play on Saturday afternoon
milwaukeerecord.com
Relive the hope and horror of Cleveland Balloonfest ’86 in Dinner Set Gang’s “Ceiling Fan” music video
On September 27, 1986, Cleveland hosted an event called Balloonfest ’86. The large-scale happening had noble aspirations: to raise funds for the United Way, set a world record by releasing nearly 1.5 million helium-filled latex balloons into the air, and restore Cleveland’s reputation as a world class city at long last. It was a disaster.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rain chances, cooler temps — A look at the timing
The best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night through Friday mid-afternoon. Followed by a few lake effect rain showers Friday late afternoon, mainly in our snow belt communities. Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast. Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. This website uses cookies. Our...
Jaja set to open next week in Ohio City (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jaja is pronounced ‘zha-zha’ and it means, well, mysteriously … nothing. What does ‘Jaja’ mean? It could mean ‘great view’ because it has just that from its second-floor perch in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood on Gehring Avenue. The West Side Market is next door, the cityscape laid out on the near horizon.
Bond set for man accused of assault on Browns fan
A man accused of seriously hurting a fan during a Cleveland Browns game last year, will now head to court to defend himself.
cleveland19.com
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
New haunted house opening in Cleveland Friday
A brand new haunted house is opening up this spooky season, and for those living in the city, you won't have to travel far.
wildcatvoice.org
The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season
The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio surgeon brings precision to pumpkin carving
CLEVELAND — An Ohio plastic surgeon is carving a name for himself, and not in the traditional way. Dr. Gregory Fedele finished his plastic surgery training in 1998 and has been in private practice since. For the past six years, he's been carving highly detailed pumpkins and other squash...
‘Lovely Jackson’ is a powerful documentary about a Cleveland man wrongfully imprisoned for 39 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What if you spent 39 years locked up for a murder you didn’t commit? How would you survive the brutal and hopeless day-to-day of prison life? What kind of person would you be when you came out on the other side? Rickey Jackson knows the answers to those questions. He lived it.
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
