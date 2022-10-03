ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son

Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque man assaults ex-girlfriend

Dubuque police said a Dubuque man choked and head-butted his former girlfriend, breaking her nose. 22 year old Malik Ecford of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Reports state that Ecford assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her University of Dubuque residence on Monday.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Grant County man sentenced to jail for stabbing

A Grant County man was recently sentenced to 90 days in jail for stabbing during an altercation. 38 year old Jesse Kopp, formerly of Fennimore, was sentenced to charges of aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon in a hate crime and disorderly conduct-hate crime, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting or obstructing an officer.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Dubuque, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Dubuque, IA
x1071.com

Cuba City Woman Sentenced For Taking Medication From Facility

A woman from Cuba City has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for taking medication from a resident of Hills and Dales, a Dubuque residential facility when she worked there. 30 year old Danielle Kunkel was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of dependent adult abuse. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged. Reports say that Kunkel obtained a dependent adult’s medication, specifically Adderall, for her own use between December 31, 2020, and January 5, 2021. Kunkel was arrested January 17th.
CUBA CITY, WI
x1071.com

OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Blanchardville Teen Injured in Accident

A Blanchardville teen was injured in a crash on Wednesday around 6:30 PM. Green County Deputies responded to Adams Township for a report of a single vehicle crash. 17 year old Dillan Van Valkenburg of Blanchardville was traveling on County Highway J when two of his tires went down onto the shoulder. The driver attempted to correct his vehicle but overcorrected, and he overturned the vehicle onto its hood. Both the driver and his passenger had minor injuries. Van Valkenburg was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
superhits106.com

Dubuque felon with firearm sentenced to federal prison

A Dubuque felon was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 22 year old Tremaine Moore was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Documents state Dubuque police pulled over Moore because he did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows. After a police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Woman identified in car crash near Walcott

UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
WALCOTT, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque County Man In Fatal Tractor Accident Identified

Authorities in Dubuque County have identified the driver of a tractor who died from injuries he suffered when the tractor rolled over on him Sunday in the Sherrill area. 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque suffered fatal injuries in the accident. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Hammerand Road. The tractor rolled over, pinning Schmitt. Schmitt was extricated, taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating the accident.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance

Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in Area in Latest Report

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in in the area from September 29th to Wednesday. One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. In addition, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of six from one week earlier.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Boscobel Teen Rolls Vehicle

A Boscobel teen rolled their vehicle this weekend after swerving to avoid hitting a deer that was in the road. The driver then over-corrected and drove into the north ditch, struck a culvert, and rolled. The driver received minor injuries and was transported to the Boscobel Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was totaled in the crash and Boscobel Fire/EMS assisted at the scene.
BOSCOBEL, WI
x1071.com

Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
MUKWONAGO, WI

