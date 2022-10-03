Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
x1071.com
Dubuque man assaults ex-girlfriend
Dubuque police said a Dubuque man choked and head-butted his former girlfriend, breaking her nose. 22 year old Malik Ecford of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Reports state that Ecford assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her University of Dubuque residence on Monday.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man arrested after headbutting ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, at approximately 4:22 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a cul-de-sac on Collins St for a report of a 911 hang-up. Officers were advised that a female victim was assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend. On scene, officers found the victim and her two roommates....
x1071.com
Grant County man sentenced to jail for stabbing
A Grant County man was recently sentenced to 90 days in jail for stabbing during an altercation. 38 year old Jesse Kopp, formerly of Fennimore, was sentenced to charges of aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon in a hate crime and disorderly conduct-hate crime, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting or obstructing an officer.
KCRG.com
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
x1071.com
Cuba City Woman Sentenced For Taking Medication From Facility
A woman from Cuba City has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for taking medication from a resident of Hills and Dales, a Dubuque residential facility when she worked there. 30 year old Danielle Kunkel was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of dependent adult abuse. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged. Reports say that Kunkel obtained a dependent adult’s medication, specifically Adderall, for her own use between December 31, 2020, and January 5, 2021. Kunkel was arrested January 17th.
KWQC
Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 36, must serve 70% - or 35 years - of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert also...
x1071.com
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
x1071.com
Blanchardville Teen Injured in Accident
A Blanchardville teen was injured in a crash on Wednesday around 6:30 PM. Green County Deputies responded to Adams Township for a report of a single vehicle crash. 17 year old Dillan Van Valkenburg of Blanchardville was traveling on County Highway J when two of his tires went down onto the shoulder. The driver attempted to correct his vehicle but overcorrected, and he overturned the vehicle onto its hood. Both the driver and his passenger had minor injuries. Van Valkenburg was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
superhits106.com
Dubuque felon with firearm sentenced to federal prison
A Dubuque felon was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 22 year old Tremaine Moore was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Documents state Dubuque police pulled over Moore because he did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows. After a police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott
UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
x1071.com
Dubuque County Man In Fatal Tractor Accident Identified
Authorities in Dubuque County have identified the driver of a tractor who died from injuries he suffered when the tractor rolled over on him Sunday in the Sherrill area. 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque suffered fatal injuries in the accident. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Hammerand Road. The tractor rolled over, pinning Schmitt. Schmitt was extricated, taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating the accident.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Attorney & Iowa AG say CRPD officers justified in deadly August shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Attorney's Office says Cedar Rapids Police officers were justified in a deadly shooting in late August. Multiple officers from CRPD responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle, 5560 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, in the early morning hours of August 30th.
superhits106.com
Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance
Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
KWQC
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using employee names
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of scammers using the actual names of Sheriff’s Office employees and advising the victims that they have missed jury duty and now have a warrant issued for their arrest. Victims are then told they...
x1071.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in Area in Latest Report
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in in the area from September 29th to Wednesday. One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. In addition, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of six from one week earlier.
x1071.com
Boscobel Teen Rolls Vehicle
A Boscobel teen rolled their vehicle this weekend after swerving to avoid hitting a deer that was in the road. The driver then over-corrected and drove into the north ditch, struck a culvert, and rolled. The driver received minor injuries and was transported to the Boscobel Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was totaled in the crash and Boscobel Fire/EMS assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
