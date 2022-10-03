Read full article on original website
Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions
A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
More housing is coming to Downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - More housing is coming to the Downtown Billings area. The old hardware building on Montana Ave. and Broadway is currently being developed into multi–use space which will include more than 20 residential units. The renovation will cost a little over $7.4 million dollars, but last month,...
Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats last year against Colorado’s top elections official. It was one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Travis Ford was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for a local Arizona election official and Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office.
2 South American researchers murdered in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and 25-year-old Pablo Guzmán Palma, of Santiago, Chile. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research said in a tweet Tuesday that both were predoctoral researchers there. Police released few details but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They asked Tuesday for help from anyone with surveillance video.
Karis Brightwings-Pease Headlines Hardin Girls First Place Finish
HELENA- Hardin girls dominate the 7 of 7. Sentinel boys takes first thanks to the early victories by their 6th and 7th runners.
Cops: Fake 911 call helped unravel Vermont murder for hire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Los Angeles biotech investor is back in Vermont where he is facing a murder for hire charge for his alleged role in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Danville man. Serhat Gumrukcu pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge for his role in the death of Gregory Davis, who was taken from his home and later found shot. Court documents show Gumrukcu and Davis were engaged in a potentially lucrative, yet troubled, oil deal. Gumrukcu, a middleman and a suspected triggerman have been charged in the case. A second middleman has pleaded guilty.
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema drove all the way from New Jersey to Florida's Gulf Coast to see if his vacation home on Fort Myers Beach survived Hurricane Ian. But after four days, he's still waiting for permission to cross the bridge to Estero Island. His wait is a reminder that the death toll from the storm, already at 101, could still grow. Fort Myers Beach officials have said allowing more people onto the island would hinder their efforts to search for those injured and killed in the storm. Florida has recorded 92 storm-related deaths so far. Five people were also killed in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for a leading turkey producer have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that the Plainville Farms workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter. An undercover investigator for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals worked on a crew and captured graphic video showing workers appearing to mistreat the birds. Pennsylvania-based Plainville Farms says it has “zero tolerance" for such acts and has fired the implicated employees.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide has been executed, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted in the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in Corpus Christi. Ramirez had challenged Texas prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him or praying aloud during his execution. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez. In April, the top prosecutor in the case tried to stop the execution, calling the death penalty “unethical.” The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to even consider the prosecutor’s request.
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict Tuesday. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fagras will formally sentence him on Nov. 3. Emery was convicted Friday of four counts of first-degree murder in the December 2018 attack.
Red Lodge football working hard for each other, hope to make late-season run
RED LODGE- Red Lodge Football got a shutout win over Colstrip last Friday, and the Rams hope they can build on that win as they look to climb up the Eastern B standings . The 55-0 drubbing was the Rams second win of the season after they also beat Big Timber earlier on in the year. At 2-4, Red Lodge is tied for third in the division.
Republican LePage says he would veto 15-week abortion ban
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Gov. Paul LePage says he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks — news that's disappointing to anti-abortion groups. The Republican who's seeking his old job back provided the answer during a labored exchange Tuesday evening in the first debate with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and independent Sam Hunkler. Karen Vachon, executive director of Maine Right to Life, said it's disturbing that the governor doesn't support a 15-week limit on abortions. LePage said he supports current state law that bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks.
