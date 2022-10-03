ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russia-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine

Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since a Kyiv counter-offensive rattled Moscow's war effort. Separatist forces in the war-battered Donetsk region said they had retaken a series of villages near the Ukraine-controlled industrial town of Bakhmut, which has been under Russian shelling for weeks.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy