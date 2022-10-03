Read full article on original website
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
delawarevalleynews.com
More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush
Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting that occurred on September 21st, 2022, in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shortly before 8:30 PM, gunshots rang out along the 1400 block of North 75th Street. Recovered surveillance video shows four males firing down the street towards one male victim. Over 30 shots were fired. Several cars and houses were struck. Amazingly, the target was not hit.
fox29.com
Man, 51, shot by 4 men and killed in South Philadelphia, police say
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 51-year-old man is dead after he was shot by four men in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of South 19th Street Wednesday afternoon, around 3:45. The man was shot in the head by four men who jumped out of a...
Philadelphia police ask for public's help in search for suspect vehicle
The shooting happened on August 21 on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street.
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
Suspect, 16, arrested in killing of teen in Southwest Philadelphia
Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of another teen in Southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood last Thursday.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Burglary in the 39th District [VIDEO]
The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individuals responsible for this commercial burglary. On September 29, 2022, at 1:00AM two unknown males broke into the Wissahickon Brewing Company located at 3705 School House Lane and stole the ATM. Video recovered shows a silver Ford Expedition pull into the parking lot at 1:00AM. Two males exit wearing light colored hoodies, masks and gloves. The males break into the business and go directly to the ATM. They pry it from the floor and use a hand truck to get out of the store and load it to the back of the vehicle. The vehicle is last seen driving towards Ridge Ave.
fox29.com
Police: Man dead, another injured after an auto accident resulted in a shootout in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured after a car accident turned into a deadly shootout during rush hour in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:06 p.m., police say they responded to the 3600 block of Broad Street for reports of...
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man
A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
fox29.com
Police: More than 10 shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that left woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Responding officers from the 19th District were called to the 5300 block of Girard Avenue and found a woman lying on the sidewalk on the...
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that injured 3 children, man walking from Philly day care
Police say Andre Shuford was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck that struck Shaheed Richberg and three children after they left a Philadelphia day care.
Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
Philadelphia police working to ID woman found shot in Parkside
Officers say the gunman fired 10 shots from across the street.
18-year-old shot near turnstiles of 15th Street Station in Center City
A young man was shot in the leg near the entrance to the Market-Frankford Line on Thursday. It happened shortly before 4 a.m., just below the Clothespin sculpture.
Suspects use small child to hide skimming device in Exton 7-Eleven, police say
According to investigators, the suspects placed a small child on the counter to block the cashier from seeing the skimmer.
Montco pharmacist accused of preying on teen girl will serve time in jail
According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the then 14-year-old victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.
