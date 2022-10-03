ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush

Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting that occurred on September 21st, 2022, in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shortly before 8:30 PM, gunshots rang out along the 1400 block of North 75th Street. Recovered surveillance video shows four males firing down the street towards one male victim. Over 30 shots were fired. Several cars and houses were struck. Amazingly, the target was not hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Burglary in the 39th District [VIDEO]

The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individuals responsible for this commercial burglary. On September 29, 2022, at 1:00AM two unknown males broke into the Wissahickon Brewing Company located at 3705 School House Lane and stole the ATM. Video recovered shows a silver Ford Expedition pull into the parking lot at 1:00AM. Two males exit wearing light colored hoodies, masks and gloves. The males break into the business and go directly to the ATM. They pry it from the floor and use a hand truck to get out of the store and load it to the back of the vehicle. The vehicle is last seen driving towards Ridge Ave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man

A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

