Clayton, NC

WRAL News

Raleigh leaders propose nine different concepts to improve safety at Five Points intersection

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Thursday revealed their first concepts for improving the Five Points intersection. Business owners said the area where Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Road, Glenn Avenue and West Whitaker Mill Road meet needs to be safer. In July 2021, a car drove through an art gallery and a restaurants seating area on Glenwood Avenue.
WRAL

Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire

KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
WRAL News

Crews working to pull car from pond near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road at 8:15 a.m., where a boat was being used for a possible water rescue in the Watkins Pond.
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
WRAL

Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive

RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
WRAL News

After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
FOX8 News

2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
