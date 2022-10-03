Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Raleigh leaders propose nine different concepts to improve safety at Five Points intersection
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Thursday revealed their first concepts for improving the Five Points intersection. Business owners said the area where Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Road, Glenn Avenue and West Whitaker Mill Road meet needs to be safer. In July 2021, a car drove through an art gallery and a restaurants seating area on Glenwood Avenue.
WRAL
Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire
KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
WRAL
With water restrictions in place, a look at ways to cut down on your water bill
From coast to coast, water restrictions are in place as drought conditions worsen, affecting tens of millions of people. While we are not struggling with drought conditions in the Triangle, you can still take steps to conserve water and cut down on your bill. Do you know where your water...
Firefighters battle residential fire in Holly Springs neighborhood
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Teams of firefighters battled a residential fire in a Holly Springs neighborhood on Friday. WRAL's Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing multiple firetrucks and firefighters responding to a two-story home on Little Leaf Court, with a severely damaged garage, still smoking and charred. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
Crews working to pull car from pond near Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road at 8:15 a.m., where a boat was being used for a possible water rescue in the Watkins Pond.
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
North Carolina shop closes after car crash causes structural damage to building
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. outside a vape shop in the 7800 block of Target Circle, which is an area of shops between Triangle Town Center mall and Target.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC man jumps off bridge, throws gun in river while evading deputies after 100 mph chase, authorities say
After getting up from the fall, deputies said Hardison "ran down a path and was seen throwing a handgun into the Tar River."
Fuel odor tip leads to investigation after 2,000 gallons of kerosene leak in Clayton
At least 2,000 gallons of kerosene leaked, according to what was reported to the National Response Center, Clayton spokesperson said.
Raleigh News & Observer
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Johnston County the week of Sep. 25?
A house in Clayton that sold for $616,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the past week. In total, 43 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $334,174, $183 per square foot.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Trouble in paradise: Family unhappy after dog has bite marks, scratches from stay at Cary boarding service
CARY, N.C. — A Cary kennel has been fined over how they cared for an injured dog. A state investigator believes how employees treated the dog for their injury, actually made things worse. After losing her husband Darin to ALS last year, Nikki Thompson decided to bring home a...
WRAL
Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive
RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
State trooper involved in Raleigh rollover crash, suspect identified
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the trooper joined a pursuit that started in Nash County shortly after 2 a.m.
'So many memories:' Durham community pushes to save Wheels Fun Park
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council is taking a closer look at the future of the Wheels Fun Park. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center – but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0