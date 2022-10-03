Atrio Insurance Group Chairman Rafael Cedeno Camacho sold his waterfront Normandy Isle estate in Miami Beach for a record $15.5 million. Camacho sold his home at 2608 Biarritz Drive to an unknown buyer this week, according to listing agent Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM. Gonzalez declined to comment on the identity of both the seller and buyer, saying only that the buyer is a Brazilian who lives locally. The sale has not yet cleared records. Andre Duek and Carolina Lara of One Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyer.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO