MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
therealdeal.com
Miami insurance honcho sells Normandy Isle waterfront estate for record $16M
Atrio Insurance Group Chairman Rafael Cedeno Camacho sold his waterfront Normandy Isle estate in Miami Beach for a record $15.5 million. Camacho sold his home at 2608 Biarritz Drive to an unknown buyer this week, according to listing agent Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM. Gonzalez declined to comment on the identity of both the seller and buyer, saying only that the buyer is a Brazilian who lives locally. The sale has not yet cleared records. Andre Duek and Carolina Lara of One Sotheby’s International Realty brought the buyer.
therealdeal.com
Bridge bets on Miami Gardens’ Palmetto Lakes Industrial Park
Already among the biggest South Florida industrial real estate players, Bridge Industrial further extended its empire with the purchase of a pair of Miami Gardens buildings. Bridge, headed by Steve Poulos, bought the fully leased properties at 16175 Northwest 49th Avenue and 16250 Northwest 48th Avenue that sit on 6 acres at the Palmetto Lakes Industrial Park for $26.3 million, according to a company release. The seller is an affiliate of the Murad family’s home appliances company Kalorik.
therealdeal.com
Alchemy plans mixed-use project on Salvation Army parking lot in Wynwood
Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners wants to develop a Salvation Army parking lot in Wynwood into the firm’s first Miami project. An affiliate of the New York-based developer paid $18 million, or about $526 a square foot, for the 0.8-acre development site at 18 Northwest 23rd Street, records show. Israel Discount Bank of New York provided Alchemy-ABR with a $12 million mortgage.
therealdeal.com
Chicago White Sox outfielder pays record $12M for Florida mansion
A Chicago White Sox outfielder just set a price record for Weston, a city in South Florida. Records show Luis Robert Moiran bought the waterfront mansion at 3030 Meadow Lane via a land trust for $12.3 million. Moiran, who is professionally known as Luis Robert, made his Major League Baseball debut with the Chicago White Sox as an outfielder in 2020. The Cuban-born 25-year-old signed a six-year, $50 million contract with the team that year, according to published reports. His finished the season with a batting average of 0.284.
therealdeal.com
Texas restaurant group inks first deal in Miami
Clé Group is opening a restaurant in Wynwood — the Houston-based hospitality company’s first expansion beyond Texas as out-of-state operators continue to migrate to Florida. The company inked a 10-year lease for the building at 2600-2610 North Miami Avenue, Hidrock Properties’ Steven Hidary said. Clé will lease...
therealdeal.com
Keyes buys Novus Realty of Miramar
The Keyes Company, one of South Florida’s largest independent brokerages, scooped up another boutique firm. The Fort Lauderdale-based, family owned brokerage, led by CEO Mike Pappas, bought Novus Realty, a 30-person operation in Miramar with $40 million in annual sales volume, according to a release. Keyes declined to disclose the terms of the deal.
therealdeal.com
LA investor pays $30M for aging 90-unit Fort Lauderdale rental portfolio
A Los Angeles-based investment firm scooped up a 90-unit portfolio of older apartment buildings in Fort Lauderdale for just under $30 million. Cochise Capital bought the Cordova Arms building at 1401 Southeast 15th Street for $19.5 million and The Isle at 1300 Northeast Third Street for $10.1 million, according to brokers George Coloney and Maggie Graham of The Keyes Company’s Coloney Group, which represented both sides of the deal.
therealdeal.com
Condo sale prices continue to climb in September
South Florida luxury condo buyers continued to push sale prices upwards in September, as the stock market wavered and seasons turned. Top condo sales for September totaled $185.3 million, up from August’s $145.5 million and July’s 104.5 million, but still down from June’s $219.1 million. Multiple Listing...
therealdeal.com
Related-led team wins approval for oceanfront Bal Harbour tower
Jorge Pérez’s Related Group, Two Roads Development and Rockpoint Group scored approval from a Bal Harbour board for their plans for the oceanfront Carlton Terrace property. The Bal Harbour Architectural Review Board voted unanimously in favor of the planned Residences at Bal Harbour, a 24-story, 61-unit luxury condo tower that would be built on the 2.7-acre property at 10245 Collins Avenue. Three board members, including chair Reinaldo Borges, an architect, were present for the vote.
therealdeal.com
Alta pays $21M for downtown Fort Lauderdale multifamily dev site
Raimundo Onetto’s Alta Developers bought a downtown Fort Lauderdale development site, taking over construction of a long-planned — but never built — 35-story apartment tower. Alta purchased the 1-acre vacant property at 100 Southwest Sixth Street for $20.8 million, records show. The land is on the southeast...
