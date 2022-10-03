ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?

Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
Do you need PS Plus to play Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the hero shooter that took the world by storm back in 2015. It’s the latest multiplayer game from Blizzard and although it’s had some problems since its release, Overwatch 2 should be a breath of fresh air for the community. If...
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players

The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?

One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights

The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time. An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?
Emongg has one big criticism of Overwatch 2’s competitive mode

Overwatch 2 has only been out for a couple of days, but that’s enough time for some of its top gamers to find little changes that might enhance the experience for players. Whil talking to his viewers on Twitch this morning, San Francisco Shock content creator Emongg mentioned that there’s one thing that the OW2 competitive mode is lacking.
3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game

League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?

The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
Why do new Overwatch 2 accounts need a postpaid phone number?

As part of Blizzard Entertainment’s Defense Matrix security and anti-toxicity initiative, the company was originally requiring everyone who wants to play Overwatch 2 to verify their phone through SMS Protect. In a blog post released a week before the game’s launch, the company revealed that players would need to connect a postpaid phone number to their Battle.net account to get into the game.
Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite

Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. While the base...
Nintendo might be removing one of Pokémon’s most anxiety-inducing moments in Scarlet and Violet

Has watching a Poké Ball shake before you caught a Pokémon ever stressed you out? Good news: you may not have to wait in agony any longer. Pokémon news and leaks account Centro Leaks noticed several moments in recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailers where trainers’ Poké Balls appear to shake only once before confirming a capture. This is a departure from previous main-series Pokémon games, where Poké Balls traditionally shake three times before confirming captures. Instead, Scarlet and Violet appear to be borrowing from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which used single-shake Poké Balls.
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?

Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
