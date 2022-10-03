Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
dotesports.com
Why aren’t your friends showing up in Overwatch 2? | OW2 friends list bug explained
While Overwatch 2 has released for PC and console players alike, the game’s recent launch has come with a myriad of bugs. Whether it be connectivity issues, long queue times, or unexpected bugs, there are a myriad of obstacles standing in players’ way. One prominent issue that has...
dotesports.com
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
dotesports.com
Do you need PS Plus to play Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the hero shooter that took the world by storm back in 2015. It’s the latest multiplayer game from Blizzard and although it’s had some problems since its release, Overwatch 2 should be a breath of fresh air for the community. If...
dotesports.com
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
dotesports.com
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
dotesports.com
How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights
The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time. An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 might have server issues but it’s having no problem racking up Twitch viewers
The launch of Overwatch 2 today has had no shortage of issues with long queue times and swathes of players reporting being disconnected numerous times, but that isn’t preventing them from seeking the game out in other ways. With so many people having trouble getting in themselves, Overwatch 2...
dotesports.com
Seeing ‘Sorry, we were unable to log you in” in Overwatch 2?’ Here’s what to do
Overwatch 2 released on PC and consoles yesterday, with thousands of players flooding servers to try out the hero shooter sequel. Along with a massive influx of players, there have been countless errors preventing players from accessing the game, whether it be due to connectivity issues, verification issues, or simply long queue times.
dotesports.com
Emongg has one big criticism of Overwatch 2’s competitive mode
Overwatch 2 has only been out for a couple of days, but that’s enough time for some of its top gamers to find little changes that might enhance the experience for players. Whil talking to his viewers on Twitch this morning, San Francisco Shock content creator Emongg mentioned that there’s one thing that the OW2 competitive mode is lacking.
dotesports.com
Hey, the song that plays during Kiriko’s main menu takeover in Overwatch 2 is a certified banger
There are quite a lot of changes in Overwatch 2 from the base game that launched in 2016, but one of the more subtle yet enjoyable ones is the addition of a rotating main menu screen. In OW2, the main menu rotates at random with different characters and themes. Right...
dotesports.com
Overwatch streamer dafran says the Atlanta Reign reversed his signing as a content creator
The Atlanta Reign told fans earlier today that Daniel “dafran” Francesca would be coming back to the team as a content creator. The response on social media was almost entirely negative, with many fans pointing to his past as a reason to keep him out of the spotlight.
dotesports.com
3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game
League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
dotesports.com
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
dotesports.com
Blizzard shares advice for those suffering from incorrectly locked heroes in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been plagued with issue after issue during its launch, with fans having to deal with server queues, previous items not showing up, game crashes, and locked heroes in matches. Players have had to wait for hours to make their way onto servers, and even when they’ve made...
dotesports.com
Why do new Overwatch 2 accounts need a postpaid phone number?
As part of Blizzard Entertainment’s Defense Matrix security and anti-toxicity initiative, the company was originally requiring everyone who wants to play Overwatch 2 to verify their phone through SMS Protect. In a blog post released a week before the game’s launch, the company revealed that players would need to connect a postpaid phone number to their Battle.net account to get into the game.
dotesports.com
Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite
Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. While the base...
dotesports.com
How to complete all of the Evolving Stars Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
The Season of Light is cycling through, with stars littering the sky and bringing a number of Pokémon that evolve using Evolution Items and the next set of seasonal Special Research. That Special Research story will allow players to evolve their Cosmog for the first time if they have...
dotesports.com
Nintendo might be removing one of Pokémon’s most anxiety-inducing moments in Scarlet and Violet
Has watching a Poké Ball shake before you caught a Pokémon ever stressed you out? Good news: you may not have to wait in agony any longer. Pokémon news and leaks account Centro Leaks noticed several moments in recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailers where trainers’ Poké Balls appear to shake only once before confirming a capture. This is a departure from previous main-series Pokémon games, where Poké Balls traditionally shake three times before confirming captures. Instead, Scarlet and Violet appear to be borrowing from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which used single-shake Poké Balls.
dotesports.com
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?
Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
