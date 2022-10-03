Search underway for missing diver near Catalina Island

A search was underway today for a diver reported missing near Catalina Island, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said their Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders were contacted by the dive vessel Cee Ray at 2:10 a.m. Monday to report a missing diver.

“Watchstanders launched an Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, Station Los Angeles-Long Beach 29-foot response boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal,” the statement said.

This is a developing story.

