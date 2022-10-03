ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Search underway for missing diver near Catalina Island

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

A search was underway today for a diver reported missing near Catalina Island, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said their Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders were contacted by the dive vessel Cee Ray at 2:10 a.m. Monday to report a missing diver.

“Watchstanders launched an Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, Station Los Angeles-Long Beach 29-foot response boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal,” the statement said.

This is a developing story.

The post Search underway for missing diver near Catalina Island appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lagunabeachindy.com

Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach

Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalina Island#Diving#Us Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#Air Station San Diego#Jayhawk
foxla.com

Beloved Venice security guard speaks out after losing finger in homeless attack

LOS ANGELES - A beloved Venice security guard is speaking out after a brutal attack by a drunk homeless person who allegedly broke a bottle over the guard's head, and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, torso, and wrist. Saliva from the attacker ultimately infected one of his wounds, which resulted in his ring finger being amputated on his dominant hand. With the homeless crisis exploding in the Venice area, he felt it was time to share his story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Devo

Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the world

Los Angeles, America's second-largest city and the West Coast's economic powerhouse, had been populated by indigenous tribes such as the Chumash and Tongva hunter-gatherers, By 8000 B.C.The first European to visit the region was Portuguese sailor Juan Rodrguez Cabrillo in 1542, but it wasn't until 1769 that Gaspar de Portolá founded a Spanish settlement in the Los Angeles area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff

A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
yovenice.com

Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. El Primo Tacos in Venice has been named by Yelp as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. The taco truck is located at 845 Lincoln Blvd and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 pm to 12:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 1:00 am. Southern California, especially the city of Los Angeles, is a place where you can get great tacos every day from a number of excellent pop taquerias and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach main library in Downtown closed due to security concerns, officials say

An official said the library has had to strike a balance between providing for the safety of the public and staff from people experiencing mental health issues in and around the facility, located at Broadway and Pacific Avenue, and offering services to the public. The post Long Beach main library in Downtown closed due to security concerns, officials say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
97X

California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian

A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy