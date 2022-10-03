Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
390 Unit Apartment Complex In Planning Stages
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, plan to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
x1071.com
Cuba City Woman Sentenced For Taking Medication From Facility
A woman from Cuba City has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for taking medication from a resident of Hills and Dales, a Dubuque residential facility when she worked there. 30 year old Danielle Kunkel was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of dependent adult abuse. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged. Reports say that Kunkel obtained a dependent adult’s medication, specifically Adderall, for her own use between December 31, 2020, and January 5, 2021. Kunkel was arrested January 17th.
x1071.com
Iowa Co. Humane Society hosts garage sale fundraiser
The Iowa County Humane Society is hosting a garage sale fundraiser this weekend in Dodgeville. All proceeds will go back into the humane society so pets can have shelter and care until they find their forever home. The sale will be at 205 County Road YZ in Dodgeville until October 8th from 9 am to 2 pm.
x1071.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in Area in Latest Report
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in in the area from September 29th to Wednesday. One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. In addition, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of six from one week earlier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Alliant Energy announces plans for battery storage facility in Grant County
Alliant Energy has announced plans to add 175 megawatts of battery storage in Wisconsin, with one of the facilities in Potosi. Alliant Energy plans to begin construction on the project in 2023, pending regulatory approval. The projects could be completed by the fall of 2025.
x1071.com
Update On New Programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County
UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich will provide updates on recently introduced programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. The event will take place Friday at 1pm in the Rodems Room inside the Umhoefer Administration Building on the UW-Platteville Baraboo-Sauk County campus. Last fall, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County launched a partnership with UW-Stout to offer a new associate’s degree in hospitality and tourism, centered at the Baraboo Sauk County campus. This was followed up, last winter, with the announcement of the opportunity for students to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in management at the Baraboo Sauk County campus – making it the first bachelor’s program to be offered at either of UW-Platteville’s two branch campuses.
x1071.com
Blanchardville Teen Injured in Accident
A Blanchardville teen was injured in a crash on Wednesday around 6:30 PM. Green County Deputies responded to Adams Township for a report of a single vehicle crash. 17 year old Dillan Van Valkenburg of Blanchardville was traveling on County Highway J when two of his tires went down onto the shoulder. The driver attempted to correct his vehicle but overcorrected, and he overturned the vehicle onto its hood. Both the driver and his passenger had minor injuries. Van Valkenburg was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
x1071.com
Fiber Optic Project in Grant County Off To A Good Start
Work is progressing on a large communications and fiber-optic project in southwest Wisconsin. Grant County supervisors received updates on the project Tuesday at their monthly meeting. Planned improvements include the construction of 10 radio towers for emergency communications and the installation of a 172-mile fiber-optic loop. Project co-leader Shane Drinkwater told the supervisors that the work is going well at the first four construction sites, located in Platteville, Fennimore, Boscobel and Muscoda. Next year, work will begin on six more sites in the western portion Grant County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Dubuque man assaults ex-girlfriend
Dubuque police said a Dubuque man choked and head-butted his former girlfriend, breaking her nose. 22 year old Malik Ecford of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Reports state that Ecford assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her University of Dubuque residence on Monday.
x1071.com
University of Dubuque To Offer Women’s Wrestling
The University of Dubuque will become the fifth American Rivers Conference school to add women’s wrestling beginning in 2023-2024. American Rivers Conference schools Buena Vista, Central, Simpson and Wartburg previously announced the addition of the sport. Women’s wrestling will become the Spartans’ 23rd varsity sport, and comes during a period of rapid growth for the sport. Three-time Olympian and former World Champion Dennis Hall will be the first women’s head wrestling coach in the school’s 170-year history. The NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020 and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will sanction its first season of girls wrestling this winter.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
x1071.com
Grant County man sentenced to jail for stabbing
A Grant County man was recently sentenced to 90 days in jail for stabbing during an altercation. 38 year old Jesse Kopp, formerly of Fennimore, was sentenced to charges of aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon in a hate crime and disorderly conduct-hate crime, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting or obstructing an officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
x1071.com
Program teaches Green Co. students about dangers of intoxicated, distracted driving
MONROE, Wis. — SSM Health and Green County officials held an event Wednesday to warn teenagers about the consequences of drug use, underage drinking and distracted driving. The Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth Program, held Wednesday morning at Monroe High School, featured multiple reenactments ranging from the scene of a car crash to an emergency room and a courtroom. A county judge and coroner were among those who took part to explain to students from across Green County as well as northern Illinois the consequences of their decisions.
x1071.com
UWP Announces new Undergraduate Degree
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science is now offering a new undergraduate degree in computer engineering. The program launched this fall with several students already declaring this as their major. Previously, computer engineering was only offered as an emphasis under electrical engineering.
Comments / 0