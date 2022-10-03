ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

KEYC

Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest

On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
KROC News

Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure

Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s Community Center Future on the Ballot

The city of Maple Grove has been striving to ensure residents have all the facts they need for the upcoming local option sales tax referendum that will impact the future of the Maple Grove Community Center. If approved, the proposed sales tax would provide 90 million dollars to support the renovation and expansion of the 25-year-old community center. The city encourages residents to get out and vote this fall. For more information about this important community decision, please visit http://www.growingtogethermaplegrove.org.
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"

FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth ‘Getting Hammered’ with Emerald Ash Borer Infestation

The city of Plymouth has found more than 1,000 trees infested with emerald ash borer around Medicine Lake and down to the Minnetonka border. It first started on the east side of Medicine Lake, and it’s fully expanded to the west side of the lake and all the way down to the Minnetonka border and along Highway 55.
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
thriftyminnesota.com

Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington

The annual The Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington has thousands of used books for sale along with music, movies, puzzles, games and more!. The 28th annual Book’em Used Book Sale starts on October 8 and goes through October 22!. This isn’t your typical used book sale –...
KARE 11

Tips for getting your house ready for the cold winter months

MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures drop this weekend, it's a good time to think about what you need to do to get your home ready for winter. You probably know to turn off your outdoor water, but it's also a good idea to check your hoses. Empty them out and make sure there's no water inside, which could freeze, expand, and crack the hose.
Bring Me The News

Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire

A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
ccxmedia.org

PurpleRose Lounge to Open in Former Crystal Pizza Ranch Space

The city of Crystal is getting a new restaurant and business to fill the space of the former Pizza Ranch. PurpleRose Lounge, a restaurant and bar, will take over part of the building at 5526 West Broadway Avenue in the Crystal Gallery Mall. The rest of the space will be turned into a tobacco shop called PurpleRose Cigar and Hookah.
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote

The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
fox9.com

Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
CBS Minnesota

Car critters: As cold approaches, rodents are seeking out vehicles for warmth and storage

RICHFIELD, Minn. – As temperatures fall, critters are looking for spaces to keep warm or store their food for winter.In Richfield, Jill Ruiz is used to seeing walnuts scattered in her yard. She has a large, old walnut tree that produces many nuts that fall during autumn."Apparently the red squirrels like the walnuts," Ruiz said.On Tuesday morning, Ruiz went to get a routine oil change. Her mechanic discovered quite a surprise inside her hood – about 100 walnuts."They just kept on coming and I was digging down further and further, and just found a ton of stuff in there," she...
