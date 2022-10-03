Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Fun at Minnesota’s Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze
It is fall time, and that means fall fun! There is so much to do around this time and one of those things involves the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze!. Located in Brooklynn Park, the Twin Cities Harvest Festival is one that I have gone to occasionally growing up, and if you haven’t I want to share the love with you!
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Resident Turns House into ‘Psychotic Bliss Asylum’ for Halloween
Cory Hoffarth transformed his home on West River Road in Brooklyn Park into what he calls the ‘Psychotic Bliss Asylum.’. “I like the more sinister kind-of feel,” said Hoffarth, who says he had 554 kids make it to the door of his home for candy last year. But...
KEYC
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
Shakopee's iconic Dangerfield's sells, with buyer planning new concept
A renovated dining room at Dangerfield's Restaurant in Shakopee. The restaurant's new owners plan to complete renovations and rename the establishment Shakopee House in mid-November. Courtesy of Tony Donatell. A prominent restaurant group in the Twin Cities suburbs announced plans Tuesday to bring a new concept to the iconic Dangerfield's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Planning A Fall Colors Trip Up The North Shore? Know About This Emergency Road Closure
Minnesota's North Shore is at its most beautiful in autumn when the leaves change. There's a brief window of beautiful, bright trees every season which brings tourists and locals to the North Shore of Lake Superior. This last summer has already been challenging commuting through the North Shore because of planned road construction. An emergency road repair in a section now will cause some detours and disruptions to traffic.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove’s Community Center Future on the Ballot
The city of Maple Grove has been striving to ensure residents have all the facts they need for the upcoming local option sales tax referendum that will impact the future of the Maple Grove Community Center. If approved, the proposed sales tax would provide 90 million dollars to support the renovation and expansion of the 25-year-old community center. The city encourages residents to get out and vote this fall. For more information about this important community decision, please visit http://www.growingtogethermaplegrove.org.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth ‘Getting Hammered’ with Emerald Ash Borer Infestation
The city of Plymouth has found more than 1,000 trees infested with emerald ash borer around Medicine Lake and down to the Minnetonka border. It first started on the east side of Medicine Lake, and it’s fully expanded to the west side of the lake and all the way down to the Minnetonka border and along Highway 55.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
ccxmedia.org
Allina Health Locations Accepting Bike Donations on Saturday, Oct. 8
Deb Fortner has found a way to bring new life to hundreds and hundreds of used bicycles. The Maple Grove resident collected nearly 900 bikes which will be fixed and spruced up thanks to the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz. This is Fortner’s seventh year collecting bikes. She calls the...
thriftyminnesota.com
Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington
The annual The Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington has thousands of used books for sale along with music, movies, puzzles, games and more!. The 28th annual Book’em Used Book Sale starts on October 8 and goes through October 22!. This isn’t your typical used book sale –...
St. Cloud sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"
Owners of Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill have further reduced hours at their St. Cloud location due to a lack of employees, and has blamed a "pandemic of work ethic" and "personal responsibility." The St. Cloud location, which is already closed Mondays, will now also be closed Tuesdays until...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tips for getting your house ready for the cold winter months
MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures drop this weekend, it's a good time to think about what you need to do to get your home ready for winter. You probably know to turn off your outdoor water, but it's also a good idea to check your hoses. Empty them out and make sure there's no water inside, which could freeze, expand, and crack the hose.
This Hallmark Movie Looking Mansion is Still For Sale in St. Cloud
In order to get the official title of "mansion," a house must be over 8,000 square feet in size. This one on the market in St. Cloud comes in at a whopping 9,270 square feet, well exceeding the labeling threshold. This $1.3 million home was listed back in August of...
Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire
A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
ccxmedia.org
PurpleRose Lounge to Open in Former Crystal Pizza Ranch Space
The city of Crystal is getting a new restaurant and business to fill the space of the former Pizza Ranch. PurpleRose Lounge, a restaurant and bar, will take over part of the building at 5526 West Broadway Avenue in the Crystal Gallery Mall. The rest of the space will be turned into a tobacco shop called PurpleRose Cigar and Hookah.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote
The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
fox9.com
Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
Car critters: As cold approaches, rodents are seeking out vehicles for warmth and storage
RICHFIELD, Minn. – As temperatures fall, critters are looking for spaces to keep warm or store their food for winter.In Richfield, Jill Ruiz is used to seeing walnuts scattered in her yard. She has a large, old walnut tree that produces many nuts that fall during autumn."Apparently the red squirrels like the walnuts," Ruiz said.On Tuesday morning, Ruiz went to get a routine oil change. Her mechanic discovered quite a surprise inside her hood – about 100 walnuts."They just kept on coming and I was digging down further and further, and just found a ton of stuff in there," she...
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
Comments / 0