Read full article on original website
Related
kshb.com
How can you help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian
As Floridians continue to survey the damage and figure out what’s next after Hurricane Ian, there are ways you can help. “As of Tuesday night we had over 2,000 people staying in Red Cross and partner shelters here in the area,” Lori Arnold, a Red Cross spokesperson currently helping at the Hertz Arena shelter near Fort Myers, Florida, said. “The need is just going to continue.”
kshb.com
Biden, DeSantis put politics aside while touring damage from Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed unity in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Biden traveled to Florida Wednesday to tour the devastating damage left behind. DeSantis thanked the president for continued assistance from the federal government, which started prior to the storm even hitting on Sept. 28.
kshb.com
Native American massacre site in Colorado to expand by nearly 3,500 acres
Federal officials said Wednesday that a National Park Service historic site memorializing the more than 200 Native Americans killed by U.S. troops in Colorado 158 years ago would significantly expand. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced that the Sand Creek Massacre Historical Site would expand an additional 3,478 acres. She added...
kshb.com
How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams
Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kshb.com
Freeze warning for northern Missouri tonight, frost advisory for KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures in the 40s for Friday Night Lights, wind will not be that strong. Frost advisory & freeze warning in place tonight! Be sure to cover or protect plants tonight. Weekend looks great with a warm-up KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Friday: A few sprinkles...
kshb.com
Massive hail falls on southern, eastern Utah
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Residents in some parts of Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon. Many of them, especially residents of Cedar City and Enoch, posted photos and videos online. Some clips of the hail falling can be seen in the video above. Some residents in Enoch...
kshb.com
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl who went missing in 1969
Remains found in Pennsylvania have been identified as those of a girl who disappeared in 1969. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure," said Pennsylvania State Police Captain Patrick Dougherty. "We will do everything in our power to see that they have it." Joan...
kshb.com
Much cooler weather Friday in Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The wind will pick up and shift to the northwest Thursday night as a strong, dry cold front passes through. Highs are much cooler Friday, frosty Saturday morning. Rain is possible by the middle of next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Mostly clear...
Comments / 0