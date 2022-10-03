Read full article on original website
10 takeaways from Iowa basketball media day ahead of the 2022-23 season
On Wednesday, the Iowa men's basketball program hosted its annual media day. HawkeyeInsider.com's Sean Bock and David Eickholt were on-hand for the day and provide 10 takeaways after talking to Fran McCaffery and Iowa players throughout the event. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for...
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance
Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
Three-star shooting guard Devin Vanterpool updates his recruitment
Class of 2023 shooting guard Devin Vanterpool remains open in his recruitment. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Shooting guard from Middle Village, (NY) Christ The King is hearing from a host of schools who have come out to see his open gyms this fall. “I feel like I’m still pretty open so...
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains how STAR Javon Bullard handled suspension
The Georgia Bulldogs were down a starter last week when STAR Javon Bullard was held out following an arrest the previous weekend. Based on Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's perspective, Bullard handled his suspension in a professional manner. Smart told reporters on Monday that the team was “expecting to get...
247Sports
Nebraska football vs. Rutgers: Noah Vedral discusses playing against Cornhuskers, his former team
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
247Sports
Bill Self says Lawrence is 'most juiced' he's ever seen amid Kansas football's 5-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 6 matchup against TCU with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 19 in the country, their first time in the top 25 since 2009. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self described the energy level in Lawrence in response to the football team's recent success. Self's Jayhawks basketball team is coming off a national championship season in 2021-22.
Beckton offers insight into how Mickey Joseph has attacked things as Husker interim coach
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Small Forward from Fairfax, VA will choose from Duke Maryland Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four, Harris said. “Each school has...
247Sports
Big Ten basketball: Top takeaways from Preseason all-conference selections
The 11-man Preseason All-Big Ten basketball team was released Thursday just a month before college basketball's 2022-23 campaign tips off. Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin), Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin), Kris Murray (Iowa), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Malik Hall (Michigan State), Jamison Battle Jr. (Minnesota), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Zach Edey (Purdue) and Cliff Omoruyi (Rutgers) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) made the cut.
NBA・
College Football World Reacts To The Tom Petty News
One of the coolest traditions in college football happens prior to the start of the fourth quarter at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium every home game. The Gators belt out "Don't Back Down" by Gainesville native and music legend Tom Petty. Petty, who passed away in 2017, will be honored...
247Sports
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
Three Purdue commits that could be in line for a bump in the rankings after their senior season
The Purdue coaching staff and recruiting departments have earned a reputation as one of the best programs in the country when it comes to identifying and developing talent. The Boilermakers have a knack for identifying and offering lower-ranked prospects that develop into impact players in West Lafayette. With that in...
247Sports
UNC-Miami: Mack Brown and Tar Heel Coordinators Break Down the Hurricanes
On Saturday, North Carolina (4-1) goes on the road to face a struggling Miami team (2-2) in a game with major ACC Coastal implications. Coming off a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech last week, the Tar Heels are looking for their second conference win of the season and their fourth-straight victory over the Hurricanes.
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions about Florida State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is set to return to Carter-Finley Stadium this Saturday for its fourth home game of the season with Florida State coming to town. The Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 ACC) is looking to get back on track after a loss to Clemson, but the Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) are in a similar position after dropping a home game to Wake Forest with the Tigers up next in Week 7 in Tallahassee.
247Sports
Brent Venables confident Oklahoma defense fixes widespread problems
Brent Venables is confident Oklahoma fixes its widespread problems defensively. The Sooners started 0-2 against Big 12 competition after giving up 96 points in losses to Kansas State and TCU over the past two games. TCU managed 477 yards and 41 points in the first half of last week's 55-24 win over Oklahoma, a result that knocked Venables' team outside of the top 25.
247Sports
