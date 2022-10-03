Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
biztimes.biz
TH EXCLUSIVE: Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
x1071.com
Blanchardville Teen Injured in Accident
A Blanchardville teen was injured in a crash on Wednesday around 6:30 PM. Green County Deputies responded to Adams Township for a report of a single vehicle crash. 17 year old Dillan Van Valkenburg of Blanchardville was traveling on County Highway J when two of his tires went down onto the shoulder. The driver attempted to correct his vehicle but overcorrected, and he overturned the vehicle onto its hood. Both the driver and his passenger had minor injuries. Van Valkenburg was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
KCRG.com
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - The man that died after a tractor rollover crash on Sunday in Dubuque County has been identified. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt, of Dubuque, died after being pinned by the tractor he was driving at about 7:39 p.m. The incident happened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
High school student hospitalized after crash in Dubuque
Dubuque — On October 3rd, High school student Will Coohey was on his way home from Thunder Hills golf course when the front tire of his truck was caught in the gravel on the shoulder of the road. As a result, his truck struck a bridge and was sent rolling down the bank, eventually resting upside down in the the creek below.
x1071.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in Area in Latest Report
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in in the area from September 29th to Wednesday. One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. In addition, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of six from one week earlier.
KCRG.com
Person dies after Dubuque tractor rollover accident
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics when he was 6 years old. He finished his treatment two years ago this month. Mercy Skywalk construction may casue traffic delays.
x1071.com
390 Unit Apartment Complex In Planning Stages
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, plan to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Boscobel Teen Rolls Vehicle
A Boscobel teen rolled their vehicle this weekend after swerving to avoid hitting a deer that was in the road. The driver then over-corrected and drove into the north ditch, struck a culvert, and rolled. The driver received minor injuries and was transported to the Boscobel Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was totaled in the crash and Boscobel Fire/EMS assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
Cuba City Woman Sentenced For Taking Medication From Facility
A woman from Cuba City has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for taking medication from a resident of Hills and Dales, a Dubuque residential facility when she worked there. 30 year old Danielle Kunkel was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of dependent adult abuse. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged. Reports say that Kunkel obtained a dependent adult’s medication, specifically Adderall, for her own use between December 31, 2020, and January 5, 2021. Kunkel was arrested January 17th.
Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Taking Appointments for Electronic & Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
Delaware County is holding an Electronic and Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day next weekend. On Saturday morning, October 15th, residents can bring hazardous materials and electronic items they no longer want to the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester from 8 am to noon. Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs says they’ll accept...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
x1071.com
Officials Approve Funding To Bring Florida Air Service To Dubuque
Officials with the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County on Monday approved a collective $1 million to help bring weekly leisure air service from an ultra-low-cost airline to Dubuque Regional Airport. The Dubuque City Council and Dubuque County Board of Supervisors each agreed to contribute up to $500,000 as part of a two-year agreement. The money will provide a minimum revenue guarantee to the yet-unnamed airline, which will provide four flights per week from the airport, two to Orlando, Florida, and two to Fort Myers, Florida. A report says that a 2021 study found that about 38,000 people fly to Florida from Dubuque’s “catchment area” of a 40-mile radius.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Injured in Jones County Head-on Crash
Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash in Jones County on Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Highway 136 and E-17 southeast of Monticello around 2 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year old Dwight Reid of Manchester was driving his pickup northbound on Highway 136 when he struck a car heading east on E-17.
x1071.com
Duck hunter accidentally shot in Grant County
A duck hunter was accidentally shot in Grant County on Sunday. 49 year old Scott Imes of Mukwonago was airlifted for medical treatment after authorities were alerted at 2:30 p.m. that a hunter had been shot in the backwaters of the Mississippi River near Wyalusing State Park. Imes was hit in the arm and leg when getting back into his boat from the shore. First responders from Bagley, assisted by a boat owned by a Cuba City Fire Department member, reached Imes, and the man was transported to the boat landing, then to the airlift location. The incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man arrested after headbutting ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, at approximately 4:22 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a cul-de-sac on Collins St for a report of a 911 hang-up. Officers were advised that a female victim was assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend. On scene, officers found the victim and her two roommates....
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott
UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
Comments / 0