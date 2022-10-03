Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack
The Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) travel to Raleigh to face the 14th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) for a chance to continue contending for the ACC Atlantic Division title, Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot. NC State has won four...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 3 FSU soccer holds on at No. 2 Virginia
No. 3 Florida State (9-0-2) defeated No. 2 Virginia (10-2-1) by a 1-0 score this evening in Charlottesville, VA. Florida State got off to a dream start. In the first minute Heather Gilchrist played the ball out of the back. Clara Robbins immediately flicked the ball forward and Beata Olsson pounced on it. Olsson turned and found Jenna Nighswonger in the middle of the field. Nighswonger tried to slip a pass to Onyi Echegini on the left flank but the ball was deflected by Talia Staude. However, fortunately for FSU the ball caromed directly into the path of Jody Brown who was open in the middle of the box. Brown took a touch and then sent a perfectly placed ball into the upper 90 for the goal.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football highlights incredible WR play, Basketball slowly emerging
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State found a mismatch nightmare in 6’7 Johnny Wilson. He currently leads the Noles in targets and receptions. Charlotte...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. NC State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after their 31-21 loss to No. 15 Wake Forest last weekend. Going on the road, the ‘Noles will travel to Raleigh to face off against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday night in a road game that favors the Wolfpack by a field goal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
Johnny Wilson, Treshaun Ward, Markeston Douglas talk FSU offense ahead of NC State game
Florida State Seminoles football, led by quarterback Jordan Travis, has seen an offensive elevation in 2022. FSU is averaging 31 points per game so far this season, a roughly 3-point improvement from last season, much due to an improved wide receiver room. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson has played a key...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball Rewind: 2015 vs. NC State
As Florida State football heads to Raleigh this week to face the Wolfpack of North Carolina State, we rewind to a matchup on the diamond between the two schools. This week, it is the ACC championship semi-final in 2015. In 2014, the ‘Noles took home the ACC Championship title and...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU preps for primetime road game in Raleigh vs. NC State
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Can FSU bounce back vs. NC State?
Florida State Seminoles football, sitting at 4-1 (2-1 ACC), is looking to buck a few trends this Saturday in Raleigh. The No. 14 NC State Wolfpack present a variety of challenges to Florida State, who looking to bounce back after a 31-21 loss at home to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tomahawk Nation
“We’ve got to capitalize:” Mike Norvell post-practice interview
Florida State Seminoles football is looking to rebound after its first defeat of the season, losing to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 in a relatively lackluster performance. Head coach Mike Norvell has been consistent in his messaging since his postgame presser last Saturday, saying that it boiled...
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and NC State
Entering the first week of October, the 4-1 Florida State Seminoles are headed to Raleigh, NC, to take on the 4-1 North Carolina State Wolfpack. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. No.14 NC State dropped out of the Top 10 following its loss to the Clemson Tigers.
Comments / 0