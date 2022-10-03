ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sister searching for her brother’s killer

By Lisa Dandridge
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets.

WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill.

“I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like my soul has been snatched

Angry, confused and heartbroken is how Joesetta Kelly has spent the last two years of her life.

Memphis police say her brother, 37-year-old Earl Diggins was murdered April 5, 2020 in the 6400 block of Knight Arnold Road in Hickory Hill.

“April 5th they got a 911 call saying gunfire, gunshot, and it was a male black that had been shot, when they arrived on the scene, they found my brother in his car,” Kelly said.

Investigators said Diggins was still sitting in the front seat of his car, dead. Kelly said the shooting happened the middle of the pandemic.

She said her brother wouldn’t allowed anyone inside his car if he didn’t know them.

“I think Earl was on his way home and Earl met up with a friend and this friend got in that car and I couldn’t tell you what happened in that car,” Kelly said.

Kelly says she believes the shooter was sitting in the backseat of her brother’s car.

“It’s sad that sometimes it be your own friends, partners, somebody that you know, that may be envious of or jealous of you and decide to take you out,” Kelly said.

Kelly believes the shooting was planned and her brother’s killer may have had some help. Police said when Diggins was shot, he crashed his car into the front gate of the Legacy of Ridgeway apartments.

“I want to let Earl know that I’m not giving up, I’m not going to let this go, to bring peace to our family,” Kelly said.

If you know who killed Earl Diggins, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH, you tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and two thousand dollars cash in your pocket.

Remember, all calls are confidential.

Joe KingJoe KingJoe King
3d ago

The majority of the killers here getcaugt after their second and third victim and some never get caught..You've even in a room with a killer before...you just didn't know it

