Atlanta, GA

Atlanta hospital swamped after nearby medical center begins ED diversions

One day after Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center began diverting patients from its emergency department, Grady Memorial Hospital — about a mile away — is "packed," NBC affiliate WXIA reported Oct. 4. The uptick in patients "caught [the hospital] a little by surprise," Robert Jansen, MD, chief medical officer...
Official suggests repurposing Atlanta Medical Center as equity center

One week after the mayor of Atlanta blocked the redevelopment of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, a city councilman proposed repurposing it as an equity center, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Oct. 4. Councilman Michael Bond pitched the equity center — which would provide services to address homelessness and other community issues...
Pharmacy services company acquires Atlanta medical center

Avita, a Plano, Texas-based pharmacy services provider, acquired AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical center and pharmacy Oct. 5. Avita and AbsoluteCare Atlanta both specialize in LGBTQ+ primary care, and "uniting the organizations paves the way for expanded access to HIV, PrEP and sexual wellness care for our partners and patients," Joel Rosenstock, MD, AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical director, said in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA

