UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in September
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in September:. • Timothy Wayne Ritchey, 22, who works in construction, of Hillsboro, and Kaylashae...
Veterans aid future nurses
Clinton County Voiture 992, 40 & 8, on Monday awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Maeleea Hundley of Wilmington, a student at Southern State. This is the second Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship in as many months that was presented by this group of dedicated veterans. From left are Jim Cook, Mike Boyle, Jack Rose, Charlie Lakatos, recipient Mealeea Hundley, program director Bob Rich, Chef de Gare Charlie Shoemaker, Paul Butler, Kelly Hopkins, and Leslie Rose. Not shown is Chad Taylor.
Locals express safety/security concerns at city council
WILMINGTON — Locals expressed their concerns over vagrancy issues in the city during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Jane Johns spoke at length about worrying behavior and issues she said she witnessed and investigated involving individuals in town, specifially in the downtown area. “I am about beautifying Wilmington...
First Financial Bank launches food drive
WILMINGTON – First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center at 647 Fife Ave. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
Police: 13 vehicles broken into in Springboro
Police reported that purses, wallets and other items were taken from vehicles, and windows were busted out.
Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches
A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers. Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.
Concert to honor area’s veterans
WILMINGTON — The annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. It is presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — and this is their ninth veterans concert.
Mattern faculty athletic rep at Wilmington College
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Dr. Jimmy Mattern, assistant professor of sport management and the area coordinator for sport sciences, is the new faculty athletic representative (FAR) at Wilmington College. Mattern’s main duty as FAR is to serve as a liaison between the athletics department and the faculty while also representing...
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
Key dates upcoming for general election
The next general election is just weeks away. Here are some key dates from the Clinton County Board of Elections:. • Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Voter registration deadline for Nov. 8 general election. Board of Elections open until 9 p.m. to receive registrations. • Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Early...
Ohio woman found guilty in husband’s death
“She was very unsteady on her feet,” Whittaker said. “She had glassy and bloodshot eyes; she was slurring her speech incredibly bad to the point I had to ask her to repeat two or three times.”
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
4-county Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO — This year’s Adams, Brown, Clinton and Highland Counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday, October 8. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The starting site for the event is Highland County Clerk of Courts, 105 North High St. in Hillsboro. Pre-walk activities...
WILMINGTON CODE ENFORCEMENT
The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
LIVE: Testimony continues in Pike County massacre trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — It’s been dubbed as the largest murder investigation in Ohio. The murder of eight family members in a small community made national headlines. The victims--Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hanna May Rhoden, 19; Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 were all shot and killed in or near their four homes.
Ohio man accused of fleeing court, hurting deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • A 55-year-old Georgetown male was charged with alleged aggravated menacing on...
Man guilty of abduction, gets prison
WILMINGTON — A Mount Orab man gets jail time after pleading guilty to an abduction charge. On Wednesday, Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Michael Wright, 36, to a year in prison on one count of felony 3 abduction. The prison sentence will run consecutively with a separate prison sentence for failure to comply in Vinton County.
