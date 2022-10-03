Do you believe in ghosts? If not, there are some places in Dayton that could change your mind. Sightings of a ghostly woman began in the 1880’s when the grounds was a cemetery. At 9 p.m., she would appear and the sightings became so frequent that unwanted crowds would gather on a nightly basis. It was believed that the ghost was of a woman with the last name Buss, who had been murdered. In an attempt to stop the sightings, her body was exhumed and moved to another cemetery, but the appearances continued. Next, all the bodies were dug and transported to the nearby Hill Grove Cemetery. The most recent report of a sighting was in the 1980’s, but she could still be out there somewhere.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO