Sidney Daily News
Every good thing is a gift from above
As I sit here today writing this I am enjoying the warmth of the sun coming through our patio door. I am reminded how much I enjoy fall. Whether it is hot cocoa while watching soccer in the cool evenings, watching football with family, or simply going on a walk, the fall season is one that I truly enjoy. One of the problems that I have is that the fall season seems to get shorter and shorter every year. It seems like it goes from the heat of summer and before I know it winter is here. Fall seems like it’s just too short.
Sidney Daily News
Veterans Benefit Workshop planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veteran Service Commission will be holding a Veterans Benefit Workshop on Oct. 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins, 309 S. Main St. During the workshop dinner and drinks for veterans and their one guest of choice will be provided. LaTrisha...
Sidney Daily News
Library seeks input
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Libraries is looking for the community’s thoughts and ideas on how to improve the community libraries. What are your favorite (and least favorite) parts of the library? What might you like to see in the future?. The results from the survey will be...
Springfield students pack 30K meals for children
More than 100 students worked together throughout the school day, meeting the annual goal of packing 30,000 meals for those in need.
Sidney Daily News
Local photographer named bronze medalist
SIDNEY – Kelly Cook, of Sidney, was named a Bronze Medalist during the Professional Photographers of America’s 2022 International Photographic Competition. Cook’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA, held Jan. 22-24, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.
Sidney Daily News
Hotel Versailles’ inaugural holiday season events
VERSAILLES — The Hotel Versailles will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. To kick things off, the hotel’s “The Return of Fred” Halloween Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from...
Sidney Daily News
The Way International celebrates 80th anniversary
NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International celebrated 80 years on Sunday, Octo. 2, with visitors in from all over the United States and several international countries representing four continents. On Saturday, more than 1,300 people enjoyed a picnic lunch together and then were treated to a sharing from the...
Sidney Daily News
Fill My Cup overflows with community service, satisfaction
ANNA – Three nearby residents have merged their passions together to start Fill My Cup coffee shop in Anna with a goal of giving back to the community that has fervently supported their grand opening. It all started when Linda Glessner, Rita Baumer and Samantha Brunson met in 2019....
daytonlocal.com
Haunted Dayton: 7 True Ghost Stories
Do you believe in ghosts? If not, there are some places in Dayton that could change your mind. Sightings of a ghostly woman began in the 1880’s when the grounds was a cemetery. At 9 p.m., she would appear and the sightings became so frequent that unwanted crowds would gather on a nightly basis. It was believed that the ghost was of a woman with the last name Buss, who had been murdered. In an attempt to stop the sightings, her body was exhumed and moved to another cemetery, but the appearances continued. Next, all the bodies were dug and transported to the nearby Hill Grove Cemetery. The most recent report of a sighting was in the 1980’s, but she could still be out there somewhere.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
—— Omer Patton has opened an oyster and fish market on Court street at the place formerly occupied by Ben Burrows. The large barn owned by J.S. Royon and located on his farm just west of Houston was entirely destroyed by fire this morning. The farming implements were saved. It is believed the fire was started by a spark from a passing Big Four engine.
Sidney Daily News
Wreaths Across America topic of discussion
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society will be hosting a program to discuss the nationwide Wreaths Across America project. The program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, located at 115 E. North St. in Sidney. The...
‘She loved life’: Friends remember Dayton woman who was killed during Hurricane Ian
"My heart just broke, and it's been unreal since," Herron explained.
Did You Know There’s a Haunted Cave in Ohio with 30,000 Live Bats?
It's a real cave with real bats. And it's real scary!- Fox 45 News/Dayton, Ohio. I love a good, scary haunted house and I have been in a lot of them. But there's a haunted attraction just outside Dayton, Ohio that isn't a "house" at all. It's a haunted cave and, coincidentally, is in the Guinness Book of World Records because it's the longest haunted attraction in the world. It takes about an hour to get through and, in addition to having 3,563 feet of chills and thrills, it's also home to a bunch of bats. Live ones. Approximately 30,000 of them!
wyso.org
Meadowlark chef looks forward to next course
Elizabeth remembers the first time she tasted blue cheese. It was during college in Iowa, where Wiley and her friends would reserve private dining rooms to hold dinner parties for fellow classmates. “We invited a teacher - our theater professor - and she unwrapped this very thick wedge of blue...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Learn more about downtown Lima’s fascinating, and sometimes spooky, past while learning more about the area’s historic buildings with Downtown Lima Inc.’s popular Lantern Tours, starting at ArtSpace in Lima, on 65 Town Square. Walking tours are $30. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3yckIU7.
Making A Difference: No Place Like Home
DAYTON — Vendola Lawrence will be the first to tell you nothing ever stays the same. But not even she was prepared for the changes she saw to her childhood home’s neighborhood in west Dayton. Vendola returned a couple years ago after she had moved away in 1989...
Daily Standard
The Starlight Drive-In thanks you for coming
MARIA STEIN - On clear nights under starry skies, over the sounds of popcorn popping and soda fizzing, moviegoers at the Starlight Drive-In would watch films from the comfort of their cars or trusty folding chairs. [More]
Wish granted for 7-year-old Dayton Children’s patient
Since Irelynn was unable to go to Disney World to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Belle, the Dayton and Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation brought Belle to her.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
Sidney Daily News
Going back in history
A group of students learn songs and games of the Native Americans during Pioneer Days at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Wednesday. The Shelby County Historical Society coordinated the event. Students learn of early transportation by means of the canal in the 19th century during Pioneer Days. Luke Schmerge, 10, a...
