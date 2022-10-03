Read full article on original website
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
Former Oregon transportation employees plead guilty in $6M equipment reselling scheme
Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees at a Clackamas County maintenance shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to bilking the state out of more than $6 million by furtively reselling the agency’s equipment. Former transportation maintenance coordinator John Tipton hatched the long-running scheme at the Lawnfield Maintenance Station in Clackamas...
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
Someone is dumping human waste on rural roads. Call it Multnomah County’s No. 2 problem.
On a pillar in the center of the Historic Springdale Pub hangs a poster for a most unusual outlaw. The person — no one knows if it’s a man, woman or maybe even multiple people — is wanted for what Multnomah County officials could call their No. 2 problem.
Gladstone man dies after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died at a hospital after he was hit by a driver in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. on Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue. OSP said a driver in a Subaru Outback was northbound when they hit a pedestrian, 67-year-old Timothy Harpole, of Gladstone, as they passed through the intersection.
Human Society Director dies of brain cancer
Jerilee Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society, dies at age 62 When doctors diagnosed then 60-year-old Jerilee Drynan with brain cancer in the summer of 2020, the community rallied around to support her in her need. She and her husband, Steve Drynan, together ran the nonprofit Central Oregon Animal Friends, the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles. The couple did not have medical insurance. "You don't get rich in the animal welfare field," said Steve Drynan at the time. "You do it because you have a passion for it." The community donated nearly $70,000 to help pay for her surgery and other medical needs. At age 17, Jerilee started the Alaska Human society in Anchorage. When the couple moved to Central Oregon, they found the animals at the Jefferson County Kennels housed in outdoor kennels year round. The couple started a nonprofit and eventually took the animal care from the county. "She hugely improved the welfare and well-being of all animals within the county," said Drynan's friend Monica Rendon. Jerilee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was 62 years old. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Columbia River cruise operated by Portland Spirit may no longer operate in Cascade Locks after 2023
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler could be relocated due to a terminating contract between Portland Spirit and the Port of Cascade Locks.
