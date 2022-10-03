Read full article on original website
Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship
Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019. Frankie...
Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West a ‘Bully and a Joke’ Following ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Controversy
Gigi Hadid slammed Kanye West for dragging Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after the fashion journalist reacted to the rapper's "White Lives Matter" shirt, which he wore during Paris Fashion Week. The "Heartless" rapper wore the shirt during his Yeezy fashion show, posing in it in a photo with conservative commentator...
Hailey Bieber Says It Was ‘Right Thing’ for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to ‘Close Door’ on Relationship
Hailey Bieber's relationship with her husband Justin Bieber has always been plagued by the ghost of his highly-publicized teenage relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez. The former couple, known as "Jelena," were in an on-again, off-again relationship weighed down by drama for two years (officially, anyway). However, that doesn't...
Woman Has No Idea Her New Boyfriend Slept With Her Daughter Last Year
A woman is struggling with how to tell her mom that she previously hooked up with the mom's new boyfriend. The woman took to Reddit explaining she is struggling with whether or not to tell her mom, especially considering she's the one who encouraged her to finally start dating again.
Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Kylie Jenner for $175 ‘Scam’ Makeup Package
Bethenny Frankel has been known to keep it real and now she is doing so when it comes to reviewing Kylie Jenner's makeup brand. Taking to Instagram, the former Real Housewives of New York cast member blasted Kylie Cosmetics' Birthday PR Box. "Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it,"...
Who Is Ned Fulmer? ‘Try Guys’ Cheating Scandal, Explained
The internet is exploding over rumors of an alleged Try Guys cheating scandal involving Ned Fulmer, otherwise ironically known as Wife Guy, and a Try Guys producer and Food Babies star named Alex Herring. The allegations, which have gone viral and been compared to that of John Mulaney cheating on...
Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Dating?
Brad Pitt has kept a relatively low dating profile since his very public split from wife Angelina Jolie. Now, rumors are swirling that Pitt is spending time with Emily Ratajkowski. However, it appears the two are just hanging out and getting to know each other — and not dating officially....
Justin Bieber, Lizzo and More Celebrities React to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
Now that it's official Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, celebs are reacting with just as much excitement as fans!. Justin Bieber summed it up best by sharing Rih's initial announcement post on his Instagram Story, commenting, "The queen is back." Halle Bailey reacted on Twitter with...
Khloe Kardashian Tells Kanye West to Stop ‘Using Our Family’ to Deflect His Scandals
Following Kanye West's most recent slew of bizarre Instagram posts and rants, Khloe Kardashian left a lengthy comment on the rapper's Instagram in defense of her sister Kim Kardashian. Kanye's most recent controversy includes wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy show, after which he faced the backlash...
K!lly !dol Knocks Our Obsession With Fame on Unfiltered, Guitar-Driven ‘WANNABE!’ (PREMIERE)
Welcome to the world of K!lly !dol: introspective, reflective and unflinching. Hailing from New Jersey Warped Tour sets and sweaty Bushwick gigs, where he previously struggled with addiction and mental health issues, K!lly !dol is an emo kid all grown up. His new single, "WANNABE!," punctuates that growth. Premiering exclusively...
Kanye West Appears to Compare Queen Elizabeth II Dying to His Divorce From Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is appearing to compare the death of Queen Elizabeth II to separating from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye is currently in Europe where he was spotted at various events during Milan Fashion Week. On Sunday (Sept. 25), the rapper-fashion designer shared a post on his Instagram Story where he said he had empathy with the people of London following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II because he too recently lost a great woman in his life.
Beyonce’s Rep Slams Right Said Fred for Calling Artist ‘Arrogant’ for Using ‘Sexy’ Sample
Mess with Queen B and the whole hive will come after you. Beyonce is firing back at music group Right Said Fred after they claimed that she sampled their song "I'm Too Sexy" without their permission for her song "Alien Superstar." In a statement released by her representative to E!...
Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Dating? Pop Star Spotted on Date Night With TV Host Amid His ‘Daily Show’ Exit
The talk show host and pop superstar spurred romance rumors when they were spotted out during a romantic dinner Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair shared an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s in Manhattan. Fellow diners at the restaurant...
Ariana, Drake and More: Study Reveals Most Popular Baby Names Inspired by Music Stars
Naming a baby comes with a lot of pressure. However, it appears some new parents are getting a little help thanks to some of music's biggest stars. A study conducted by Confused revealed the most popular baby names for 2021 inspired by music artists. Names inspired by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and more all made the cut.
Backstreet Boys Concert ‘Karen’ Tells Other Concertgoers to ‘Be Quiet': VIRAL VIDEO
One thing that's always guaranteed when it comes to concerts is the noise level. There's simply no such thing as a quiet concert. However, apparently this woman, dubbed a "Karen," thought there should be. In a viral TikTok with millions of views, the Karen tells a group of fans in...
Singer Greyson Chance Slams ‘Manipulative, Self-Centered’ Ex-Mentor Ellen DeGeneres
When a then-12-year-old Greyson Chance posted his piano-accompanied cover of Lady Gaga's classic pop hit "Paparazzi" to YouTube in 2010, his life changed forever. What he didn't bargain for, though, was the roller coaster his relationship with mentor Ellen DeGeneres would become. Chance speaks out about his journey with the...
Maroon 5 Announce Las Vegas Residency Amid Frontman Adam Levine’s Affair Scandal
Adam Levine's marital struggles aren't affecting his band, that's for sure. In fact, on Tuesday (Sept. 27) the group announced a new Las Vegas residency for 2023, with tickets going on sale Oct. 3. Maroon 5 are the latest in a string of music acts who have done long-term residencies...
Taylor Swift’s Full ‘Midnights’ Track List Revealed, Including Song With Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the entire track list for her album Midnights. The track list was revealed in a series of TikToks dubbed "Midnights Mayhem With Me." The series featured Swift spinning a bingo cage, retrieving a numbered ball and revealing its corresponding track title. In the series' final...
Camila Cabello Thinks ‘Voice’ Blind Audition Contestant Might Be Shawn Mendes
The Voice coach Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes visited her at work this week. It all went down during Tuesday's (Sept. 27) episode of the hit singing competition show when contestant Tanner Howe took to the stage to perform Mendes' song "Mercy." While hearing him sing, Cabello, her...
Dream Face Reveal Explained: Who Is YouTube Gamer Dream?
Anonymous Minecraft YouTuber Dream will finally reveal his face and identity to fans after more than eight years of hiding behind the camera. "My next upload will be me face revealing," he wrote via a YouTube post in September, teasing the upcoming face reveal. "The mask is coming off, and...
