Who Is Ned Fulmer? ‘Try Guys’ Cheating Scandal, Explained

The internet is exploding over rumors of an alleged Try Guys cheating scandal involving Ned Fulmer, otherwise ironically known as Wife Guy, and a Try Guys producer and Food Babies star named Alex Herring. The allegations, which have gone viral and been compared to that of John Mulaney cheating on...
Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

Brad Pitt has kept a relatively low dating profile since his very public split from wife Angelina Jolie. Now, rumors are swirling that Pitt is spending time with Emily Ratajkowski. However, it appears the two are just hanging out and getting to know each other — and not dating officially....
Kanye West Appears to Compare Queen Elizabeth II Dying to His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is appearing to compare the death of Queen Elizabeth II to separating from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye is currently in Europe where he was spotted at various events during Milan Fashion Week. On Sunday (Sept. 25), the rapper-fashion designer shared a post on his Instagram Story where he said he had empathy with the people of London following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II because he too recently lost a great woman in his life.
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

