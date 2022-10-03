The first day with clouds in nearly a week will come today ahead of a passing cold front. It has been a very dry stretch of weather for Missouri lately. Not only have the skies been dry, but the ground is getting that away too. The last day with recorded rainfall at the Columbia Regional Airport was on Sept. 23, over two weeks ago and have recorded only 40% of normal rainfall since September 1st.

