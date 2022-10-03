Read full article on original website
KOMU
Mizzou's latest injury report ahead of Florida game
COLUMBIA - Mizzou has released their regular Thursday injury report ahead of their game in The Swamp against Florida. The biggest takeaway is that freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III is listed as probable. Burden had held questionable designations at various times over the past two weeks. Four other wide...
KOMU
Mizzou's offense more confident after near loss to Georgia
COLUMBIA - The Tigers lost, again, for the third time this season. However, when losing to the reigning national champions and number one team in the country, losing by less than a touchdown leaves a struggling Tiger offense with lots of confidence. "We can beat anybody in the country, and...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri's Cardinals connection as the playoffs get underway
COLUMBIA- As the MLB Playoffs get underway and the Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wildcard Series, there's a strong Mid-Missouri connection to the Redbirds. Columbia's Patrick Anderson is home for the offseason after managing the Cards' single-A affiliate in Peoria, Illinois this Summer. Anderson, who is married to Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson, got an up close look at retiring Cardinal legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols during Spring Training. And he'll be rooting for the Redbirds this October from his home in CoMo.
KOMU
On to the next, Mizzou football faces another hard loss, prepares for Florida
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers are coming off a close 26-22 loss against what was the number one team, Georgia. Since the loss on Saturday, Georgia has dropped down a ranking to number two. Now, the Tigers are eyeing the Florida Gators as they travel down to Gainesville for an 11...
KOMU
Hickman volleyball in control throughout sweep of Tolton
Hickman volleyball got back on track Wednesday in a nonconference home match against Columbia foe Tolton, sweeping the Trailblazers 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-10). Hickman coach Greg Gunn said his team made adjustments after being swept by Rolla on Monday. “Tonight’s match was not really about who we were playing,” Gunn...
KOMU
Tolton softball survives late Hickman rally
Tolton senior Kate Guinn helped herself with two home runs in a 7-6 win over Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia. Guinn pitched her way out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning and blasted a solo homer over the center-field fence in the bottom half to extend the Trailblazers’ lead to 7-3.
KOMU
Rock Bridge girls tennis wins 24th straight district title
Rock Bridge’s streak lives on. Anticipation filled the air on a cloudy afternoon at Bethel Park as Hickman girls tennis squared off against crosstown rival Rock Bridge in a battle to win the Class 3 District 4 title. In the end, Rock Bridge came out on top 5-1. It...
KOMU
Sisters, best friends, Bruins: Baumstarks relishing only golf season together
Tierney and Emma Baumstark are more than sisters — they’re best friends. “From the very beginning when Emma was born, I think Tierney had really anticipated a friend coming,” said Michelle Baumstark, Tierney and Emma’s mother. “The first time (Tierney) met (Emma) in the hospital, there was a moment of disappointment, and the first thing she said was, ‘She can’t talk.’”
KOMU
Rock Bridge girls tennis beats Timberland, moves on to face Hickman in district final
Etched on the bench next to the tennis courts at Bethel Park is a quote from Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb that reads, “This place is where dreams come true.”. On Wednesday afternoon, the members of the Bruins’ girls team will have a chance to make their dreams come to fruition as they advanced to the Class 3 District 4 final after a hard-fought 5-0 victory over Timberland in the semifinals Tuesday at Bethel Park.
KOMU
Tolton girls tennis prepares for Class 1 District 8 final against Helias
Looking ahead to the girls tennis Class 1 District 8 final, Tolton will face Helias at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City after winning its previous match against Osage on Monday. Both teams have have been in great form as of late. Tolton holds a 9-6 record, while Helias sits...
KOMU
Forecast: Friday is a chilly day, The first frost/freeze of the season is tonight
Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
KOMU
Forecast: A BIG cool-down arrives Friday with the first frost of the season this weekend
Another cold front will pass through the region Thursday night and that cold front is going to help usher in a big cool-down, plus a widespread frost Friday night into Saturday morning. Friday will be a chilly day with passing clouds and high temps only in the 50s to near...
KOMU
Five teams of volunteers explore unmapped passages in Devil's Icebox Cave
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Speleological Survey and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park sent five teams of experienced volunteers to explore Devil's Icebox Saturday. Work done at the cave typically happens once or twice a year with one small team, making Saturday's exploration the biggest team to map the cave since the 1950s.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Oct. 5
Woman pushed off Highway 63 overpass dies; suspect is detained. The woman was transported to University Hospital for what Columbia police's public information officer called, "extensive advanced trauma care." The woman died hours later. Her identity has not been released. Witnesses helped the department detain Jessie Randall Williams, 31, of...
KOMU
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
COLUMBIA - Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail. However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in...
KOMU
Forecast: Clouds return to the skies today, but rain chances are limited again
The first day with clouds in nearly a week will come today ahead of a passing cold front. It has been a very dry stretch of weather for Missouri lately. Not only have the skies been dry, but the ground is getting that away too. The last day with recorded rainfall at the Columbia Regional Airport was on Sept. 23, over two weeks ago and have recorded only 40% of normal rainfall since September 1st.
KOMU
MU's 'Take Back the Night' returns after being canceled for two years
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's "Take Back the Night" event offered a safe space for victims and advocates of violent crimes to share their stories on Thursday. The event was held just a few weeks after a report was released showing MU saw an increase in violent crimes since students returned to campus after the 2020 pandemic.
KOMU
MU to test campus-wide emergency alert system next week
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will conduct its next regularly scheduled test of its emergency system Wednesday, Oct. 12. The test will occur at 8:50 a.m. and will last approximately three minutes. During the test, text message alerts will be sent out to students, faculty and staff who have elected to receive warnings by text.
KOMU
Columbia teen located safe after reported missing
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a Columbia teenager who was reported as missing has been located safe. Amya Williams, 14, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 27, and the sheriff's office posted about the girl on Sept. 30. The sheriff's office said Thursday Amya...
KOMU
'She loved hard': Woman thrown over Highway 63 overpass remembered
COLUMBIA - The unhoused population in Columbia is remembering the life of Kaylen Ann Schmit, who was killed Tuesday night. Schmit, a 24-year-old woman from Columbia, died after being thrown over the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night, according to Columbia police. Schmit fell approximately 38 feet, according to a probable cause statement.
