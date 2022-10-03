ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant

By Nancy Drue
quincyquarry.com
 4 days ago
3d ago

I hope the mother and daughter face some seriously uncomfortable consequences. Long lasting consequences. I hope their neighbors let them know assault will not be tolerated on any neighborhood child. But I’m sure they’re ready to pull the ‘race card’ when this is pointed out to them.

Kaysox 27
4d ago

at least you guys are trying to bring some attention to it, I'm surprised how many people in Quincy still don't know about it. and after reading the awesome information off of turtle boy you would think that this would be getting way more attention than it is. I'm not for nothing but how hard are the Quincy police really trying to apprehend her? that's okay though seems like the whole family needs attention so I'm sure they're not going to be able to stay hidden very long.

John Martel
3d ago

I saw a different news account, and this woman should have been charged with a hate crime for the racial epithet she used when holding the victim down on the ground, while her daughter punched and kicked the victim. If the tables were turned, this would have been National news.

