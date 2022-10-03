ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Saturday, North Carolina (4-1) goes on the road to face a struggling Miami team (2-2) in a game with major ACC Coastal implications. Coming off a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech last week, the Tar Heels are looking for their second conference win of the season and their fourth-straight victory over the Hurricanes.
247Sports

DeAndre Boykins Bringing Passion to the UNC Secondary

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– You won't hear many words from DeAndre Boykins, but his performance in last Saturday's North Carolina win over Virginia Tech was a very loud statement. Boykins earned team defensive player of the game honors while playing with a broken wrist. The sophomore has had...
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions about Florida State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is set to return to Carter-Finley Stadium this Saturday for its fourth home game of the season with Florida State coming to town. The Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 ACC) is looking to get back on track after a loss to Clemson, but the Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) are in a similar position after dropping a home game to Wake Forest with the Tigers up next in Week 7 in Tallahassee.
247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance

Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
