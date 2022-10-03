Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente's chief digital officer leaves for role at Target
Prat Vemana, Kaiser Permanente's senior vice president and chief digital officer, is leaving the health system for a role at Target. Starting Oct. 31, Mr. Vemana will join Target as executive vice president and chief digital and product officer, according to an Oct. 5 press release. In this role, he...
beckershospitalreview.com
Multimillion-dollar gene therapies are 'in the right ballpark': drugmaker exec
BlueBird Bio's two drugs for rare diseases that each cost about $3 million — the most expensive drugs on the market — are fairly priced, the chief operating officer at a rival drugmaker told Bloomberg in an Oct. 5 report. Bluebird, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company, prices its...
beckershospitalreview.com
Political volatility is rising in the workplace — and it may affect hiring, promotions
The 2020 election and COVID-19 have fostered high political tensions in the workplace, according to a Society of Human Resource Management study released Oct. 5. Researchers surveyed 504 U.S. workers and 1,525 human resources professionals in August and September regarding their experiences with politics in the workplace. Here are seven...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 steps healthcare leaders can take to prepare for future outbreaks
The U.S. healthcare industry would benefit from investing in infection prevention in control, especially in light of the missteps from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devin Jopp, EdD, CEO of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology, wrote for Forbes Oct. 5. Here are the four recommendations:
beckershospitalreview.com
After CommonSpirit Health IT security incident, CISOs weigh in on how their size affects their cyber strategy
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has been dealing with a large-scale IT security incident this week that has been shutting down EHRs and canceling patient appointments at its hospitals across the country. CommonSpirit is the nation's second-largest nonprofit health system, with more than 140 hospitals and 1,000 care sites across 21 states....
