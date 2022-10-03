Rayford Earl Hill, 85, long time resident of Selma, NC, left these earthly bounds on October 5, 2022. He is predeceased by his father, Eddie Hill and mother, Hattie Stanley Hill; sisters, Lib, Cindy, Mable, Faye, Brenda, Marie and brother Eddie Wilson Hill. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Winstead Hill; his sons, Toney (Maureen) of Virginia, Roland (Sharon) of South Carolina; and daughter, Sonia Parker (Joe) of Pennsylvania; four grand children, Karen, David, Andrew and Savannah; three great grand children, Kayla, Joshua, Gabby; sisters, Louise Clemmons, Patsy Worrells; brothers, GB Hill and Linwood Hill; stepson, Gregg Joyner (Mandy); stepdaughter Angela Joyner; three step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.

SELMA, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO